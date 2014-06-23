Preview: Red Sox at Mariners

The Boston Red Sox finally busted out of a long offensive slump but are headed out to face another strong pitching staff when they visit the Seattle Mariners for the start of a three-game series on Monday. The Red Sox failed to score more than three runs in eight straight games before breaking out in a 7-6, 10-inning victory over the Oakland Athletics on Sunday. The Mariners are coming off a three-game sweep of the Kansas City Royals.

Seattle has won six of its last eight games as the pitching staff held opponents to one run in five of those six triumphs. The quality of opposing pitching was only one of the factors in Boston’s lengthy slump, as usual stars David Ortiz, Dustin Pedroia and phenom Xander Bogaerts all went into a slump at the same time. Mike Napoli picked them up with a home run on Sunday and the Red Sox are staying in games thanks to their own quality pitching staff.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH John Lackey (8-4, 2.96 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Felix Hernandez (8-2, 2.22)

Lackey struck out nine and allowed three hits in nine scoreless innings but did not factor in the decision against Minnesota on Tuesday as Boston went on to win in extra innings. The veteran has put together six straight quality starts and has gone at least eight innings in three of his last four turns. Lackey faced Seattle once in 2013 and surrendered three runs over seven frames without factoring in the decision.

Hernandez is working on a string of seven straight quality starts and has not allowed more than two runs in any of those outings. The former American League Cy Young Award recipient is winless in his last three starts despite yielding a total of two runs over 22 1/3 innings in that span. Hernandez always has pitched well against the Red Sox, building a 7-2 record with a 3.00 ERA in 14 career starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox RF Shane Victorino (hamstring) was supposed to rejoin the team on the road trip, but his return has been pushed back after missing four straight rehab games due to stiffness.

2. Seattle C Mike Zunino has homered in both of his last two starts.

3. Boston RHP Burke Badenhop had a string of 32 1/3 innings without allowing an earned run come to an end on Sunday.

PREDICTION: Mariners 2, Red Sox 1