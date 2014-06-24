Preview: Red Sox at Mariners

Jake Peavy looks to snap a 10-start winless stretch when the Boston Red Sox visit the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday in the second contest of a three-game series. Peavy has lost five consecutive decisions since last winning on April 25 and has just one victory through 15 starts. Logan Morrison went 4-for-4 with two homers and four RBIs as Seattle matched its season high for runs scored in Monday’s 12-3 rout of Boston.

The Mariners had a slew of offensive heroes in the series opener as Kyle Seager had three hits and scored three times and Endy Chavez helped blow the game open with a three-run triple. Seattle has won four consecutive games to move five games above .500 and will soon have its offense bolstered with the return of outfielders Corey Hart (hamstring) and Michael Saunders (shoulder) and first baseman Justin Smoak (quadriceps). The Red Sox have lost four of their last five contests and have slipped 7 1/2 games behind the American League East-leading Toronto Blue Jays.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Jake Peavy (1-5, 4.52 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Erasmo Ramirez (1-4, 4.62)

Peavy’s struggles continued in his last turn against Oakland as he allowed four runs (three earned) and five hits in 6 1/3 innings. He has given up five or more earned runs five times this season and has a 1.43 WHIP, well above his career mark of 1.19. Peavy is 5-2 with a 3.03 ERA in 10 career outings against Seattle.

Ramirez has gone nine consecutive starts without winning and has lost his last four decisions. He hasn’t allowed a run in 15 2/3 innings over his past three starts but high pitch counts (he has 12 strikeouts and 11 walks during the stretch) helped shorten each of those outings. Ramirez has an 8.59 ERA over 7 1/3 innings in two career starts against the Red Sox.

WALK-OFFS

1. Morrison was 5-for-33 over the previous 10 games before going 4-for-4 in the series opener.

2. Boston 1B Mike Napoli homered Monday and is 4-for-7 with two homers and a double in the last two games.

3. Seattle 2B Robinson Cano (5-for-12) and LF Dustin Ackley (4-for-8) have fared well against Peavy.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 6, Mariners 5