Preview: Red Sox at Mariners

Clay Buchholz makes his return to the Boston rotation when the Red Sox conclude a three-game series against the host Seattle Mariners on Wednesday. The right-hander has missed nearly a month due to a knee injury and was deemed ready to return after throwing six shutout innings for Triple-A Pawtucket on Thursday during a rehab stint. Seattle has won a season-best five consecutive games after racking up 20 runs and 24 hits while winning the first two contests.

Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager had a homer and four RBIs in Tuesday’s 8-2 victory, one night after Seattle matched a season-best for runs in a 12-3 win. “There is a really good feeling in the clubhouse,” Seager told reporters afterward. “We know what we have in here. We feel good about it and we feel like we’ll be able to sustain it.” The feeling isn’t so good in the Boston clubhouse as the Red Sox have lost five of their last six games to fall eight games below .500.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Clay Buchholz (2-4, 7.02 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Hisashi Iwakuma (5-3, 3.04)

Buchholz was experiencing a tough season before hyperextending his left knee May 26. He didn’t make it through five innings in half his 10 starts prior to the injury and he is just 1-2 with a 6.12 ERA in six road starts this season. Buchholz is 1-1 with a 3.26 ERA in three career starts against Seattle.

Iwakuma was roughed up for five runs and nine hits – matching season-worst outputs in each category – in five innings by Kansas City in his last turn. He received a no-decision and is 2-3 over his last six outings after winning his first three decisions. Iwakuma has struggled in two no-decisions against the Red Sox, giving up eight runs (seven earned) and 16 hits in 8 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Seager (5-for-9, homer, six RBIs), OF Endy Chavez (5-for-9, two triples, four RBIs) and 1B Logan Morrison (5-for-7, two homers, five RBIs) are having strong series for the Mariners.

2. Boston 1B Mike Napoli is 6-for-11 with two homers over his last three games.

3. Seattle 2B Robinson Cano is 12-for-32 with one homer and four doubles against Buchholz.

PREDICTION: Mariners 5, Red Sox 1