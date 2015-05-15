Preview: Red Sox at Mariners

Boston’s visit to Seattle has come at just the right time for right fielder Shane Victorino, who has a history of hitting well against the Mariners. Victorino figures to be in the lineup again Friday when the Red Sox continue their four-game series against Seattle, which has lost two straight following a four-game winning streak.

Victorino is 14-for-27 with three home runs in his last six starts against the Mariners, including a solo blast in Thursday’s 2-1 victory. The veteran, who also saved a run with a stellar defensive play at the warning track, is expected to share time with Jackie Bradley Jr. in right field as the Red Sox look for more offense from the position while waiting for Rusney Castillo to heat up at Triple-A Pawtucket. Boston won for the fourth time in its last five games Thursday after Seattle closer Fernando Rodney allowed a run while throwing 31 pitches in the ninth. Rodney’s shaky appearance followed another strong inning by rookie Carson Smith, who struck out two and lowered his ERA to 1.08.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Clay Buchholz (2-4, 5.73) vs. Mariners LH J.A. Happ (3-1, 3.29)

After yielding a total of nine earned runs in his previous two outings, Buchholz snapped a five-game winless stretch Sunday by holding Toronto to three runs over 6 1/3 innings. The 30-year-old has tossed at least six frames in five of his seven starts but owns a 10.29 ERA in the first inning. Robinson Cano is 12-for-35 with a home run against Buchholz, who is 2-1 with a 3.71 ERA in four career starts against Seattle.

Happ has exceeded expectations by using an improved fastball to post a 3-0 record and 3.60 ERA over his last four starts. “He’s been outstanding,” manager Lloyd McClendon told reporters after Happ held Oakland to one run in five innings Saturday. “He’s done a tremendous job for us.” The 32-year-old is 3-3 with a 4.60 ERA in nine career games (eight starts) against Boston, including 1-1 with a 4.15 ERA in two starts last season as a member of the Blue Jays.

WALK-OFFS

1. Boston placed RHP Justin Masterson (right shoulder tendinitis) on the 15-day disabled list and recalled LHP reliever Robbie Ross. RHP Steven Wright will start Saturday in place of Masterson.

2. Seattle CF Austin Jackson (ankle) could begin a minor-league rehab assignment as soon as this weekend.

3. Boston 2B Dustin Pedroia has reached base safely in each of his last 19 games.

PREDICTION: Mariners 7, Red Sox 4