Preview: Red Sox at Mariners

Seattle ace Felix Hernandez is thriving and that isn’t good news for the Boston Red Sox as they face the host Mariners in the third contest of a four-game set. Hernandez sports a tidy 6-0 mark on the season and he has always fared well against Boston by winning eight of 10 career decisions.

Hernandez has been superb this season with 50 strikeouts against just eight walks while limiting opposing hitters to a collective .192 average. The teams have traded 2-1 victories in the first two games of the series with Seattle picking up the win Friday when Nelson Cruz had an RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth. The decisive hit extended Cruz’s hitting streak to eight games and put his average at .420 in May. Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz had two hits after going 2-for-20 over his previous five contests.

TV: 9:10 p.m. ET, New England Sports Network (Boston), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Rick Porcello (3-2, 4.50 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Felix Hernandez (6-0, 1.85)

Porcello received a no-decision against Oakland in his last turn when he allowed three runs and nine hits in five innings. He gave up just one run in 14 innings over his previous two starts while defeating Toronto and Tampa Bay. Porcello is 4-3 with a 3.96 ERA in eight career starts against Seattle.

Hernandez has won each of his last five outings and the Mariners have won all seven times he has taken the mound. He has allowed more than two runs just once and his given up five or fewer hits five times. Hernandez has a 3.06 ERA in 16 career starts against the Red Sox, and two of his 10 career shutouts have come against Boston.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox LF Hanley Ramirez was hitless in four at-bats Friday after going 6-for-9 over the previous two games.

2. Seattle 2B Robinson Cano is 9-for-21 against Porcello, while Cruz is just 4-for-22.

3. Ortiz is batting .361 in 36 career at-bats against Hernandez, while 1B Mike Napoli is 8-for-39 with 14 strikeouts.

PREDICTION: Mariners 5, Red Sox 2