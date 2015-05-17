Preview: Red Sox at Mariners

The Boston Red Sox are beginning to resemble the team that many picked to win the American League East as they finish their season-long 10-game road trip with a contest against the Seattle Mariners on Sunday. Boston began May by losing seven of its first eight games - all to AL East rivals - but has won five of its last seven, including a 4-2 victory Saturday to improve to 5-4 on its trek and remain 3 1/2 games behind the first-place New York Yankees in the division.

Boston (18-19) should be loaded with confidence after handing Felix Hernandez his first loss in seven decisions this season, but more importantly saw designated hitter David Ortiz record his second consecutive two-hit game that included his fifth home run and raise his average to .236. Seattle (16-20) fell to 5-3 on its nine-game homestand despite getting a pair of home runs Saturday from red-hot Brad Miller, who is 8-for-17 with three homers, four RBIs, five runs scored and three doubles in his last five games. The Mariners, though, endured a rare off-night from Nelson Cruz (.348, 15 home runs, 30 RBIs), who went 0-for-4 to snap an eight-game hitting streak in which he was 14-for-30. Seattle’s James Paxton is coming off his first victory of the season and has pitched 12 consecutive scoreless innings and opposes knuckleballer Steven Wright, who fills in for Justin Masterson (disabled list, right shoulder tendinitis).

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Steven Wright (1-0, 4.22 ERA) vs. Mariners LH James Paxton (1-2, 4.31)

Wright makes his first start of the season after starting one game in each of the previous two campaigns. The 30-year-old Californian was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket and pitched 5 2/3 innings in relief of Masterson on Tuesday, allowing three runs, six hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings of a 9-2 loss at Oakland. Wright is 2-0 in two relief appearances against Seattle while not allowing a run in 8 2/3 innings, and another solid performance could lead to more starts.

Paxton was winless in six turns before allowing three hits and five walks while striking out five in six shutout innings of an 11-4 victory over San Diego on Tuesday. '‘I was a little bit all over the place and want to clean that up, but felt like the ball was coming out really good,‘’ the 26-year-old British Columbia native, who went 1-1 with a 1.82 ERA in his last four starts after recording an 8.40 ERA in first three turns, told reporters. Paxton, who is 6-2 with a 2.61 ERA in 11 starts at Safeco Field, has never faced Boston or any of its players, recorded quality starts in his last three outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Ortiz on Saturday moved into sole possession of 26th place on the all-time extra-base hit list (1,042), breaking a tie with Pete Rose.

2. Red Sox RHP Koji Uehara on Saturday pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning to earn his ninth save in 10 chances, and hasn’t allowed a hit in his last eight games.

3. Red Sox 2B Dustin Pedroia on Saturday went 2-for-5 and has reached base in 22 consecutive games against Seattle.

PREDICTION: Mariners 6, Red Sox 2