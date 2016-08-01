FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2016 / 5:35 AM / a year ago

Preview: Red Sox at Mariners

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Boston Red Sox look to begin August stronger than they ended July when they visit the Seattle Mariners on Monday for the opener of a four-game series. Boston lost five of six contests before concluding the fourth month of the season with a 5-3 triumph over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday, earning a split of the four-game set that kicked off the team's 11-game West Coast trip.

Dustin Pedroia belted a three-run homer to extend his hitting streak to 11 games for the Red Sox, who trail Baltimore by 1 1/2 games for first place in the American League East but own a one-game lead over Detroit for the second AL wild card. Seattle returns home from a 4-4 road trip that ended in disastrous fashion Sunday when the club built a six-run lead over the Chicago Cubs after three innings but went on to drop a 7-6 decision in 12 frames. Dae-Ho Lee belted one of the Mariners' three two-run homers over the first three innings to end his 13-game drought and Robinson Cano went deep for the first time in nine contests while Nelson Cruz launched his team-leading 26th shot of the year. Rookie right-hander Edwin Diaz registered three strikeouts Sunday, giving him 38 over his last 17 1/3 innings and 49 in 25 frames overall this season.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox LH Eduardo Rodriguez (2-4, 6.51 ERA) vs. Mariners LH James Paxton (3-5, 4.27)

Rodriguez settled for a no-decision Wednesday as he allowed three runs on nine hits and three walks in 5 1/3 innings against Detroit. The 23-year-old Venezuelan has given up a total of six runs in 17 2/3 frames over his last three outings after being pounded for nine runs and 11 hits over 2 2/3 innings at Tampa Bay on June 27. Rodriguez, who never has faced Seattle, is 2-1 in four road starts this season despite posting an ugly 7.08 ERA.

Paxton is coming off his second loss in three starts, a defeat at Pittsburgh on Wednesday in which he gave up three runs and six hits over five innings. The 27-year-old Canadian has struggled at home lately, surrendering a total of 15 runs over 15 2/3 frames in his last three turns, but has gone 1-1 in that stretch. Paxton was superb in his only career start against Boston, scattering five hits over eight scoreless innings of a victory on May 17, 2015.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Red Sox may activate RHP Craig Kimbrel, who underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee three weeks ago, on Monday.

2. Seattle traded Wade Miley to Baltimore on Sunday for fellow LHP Ariel Miranda. who was assigned to Triple-A Tacoma.

3. Boston RF Mookie Betts is riding a six-game RBI streak and has driven in at least one run in nine of his last 10 contests.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 9, Mariners 2

