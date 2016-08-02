Preview: Red Sox at Mariners

David Price has turned in two stellar outings in a four-start span and is displaying signs that he could turn around a mostly disappointing season. Price attempts to win for only the second time in his past eight turns when the Boston Red Sox visit the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday in the second contest of a four-game set.

Price was fantastic with eight shutout innings against the Los Angeles Angels in his last start but ended up with a no-decision when first baseman Hanley Ramirez made a two-run throwing error in the bottom of the ninth inning to hand the Angels a 2-1 victory. The Red Sox posted a 2-1 victory over the Mariners in Monday's series opener behind solo homers by third baseman Aaron Hill and right fielder Mookie Betts. Boston has won three of its last four games and is in a virtual tie with the Toronto Blue Jays for the American League's two wild-card spots. Seattle closer Steve Cishek served up the decisive homer to Betts one night after blowing a three-run lead in an eventual loss to the Chicago Cubs, and manager Scott Servais indicated after Monday's loss that he will begin using rookie Edwin Diaz in save situations.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, NESN (Boston), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox LH David Price (9-7, 4.26 ERA) vs. Mariners LH Wade LeBlanc (1-0, 4.26)

Price gave up 11 hits in 5 2/3 innings in back-to-back starts before the gem against the Angels in which he gave up seven hits before departing. Despite his lackluster performance, Price has issued just 31 bases on balls and has walked one or fewer batters in eight of his last nine outings. Price allowed one run and eight hits in eight innings in a win over Seattle on June 19 to improve to 3-1 with a 2.25 ERA in six career starts against the Mariners.

LeBlanc is making his first start since July 18 and his fifth overall for the Mariners. He last pitched July 23 when he recorded a save while allowing three runs in three innings against Toronto. LeBlanc gave up three runs and seven hits in three innings in his lone career start against Boston in 2011 when he was a member of the San Diego Padres.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Red Sox acquired LHP Fernando Abad from the Minnesota Twins for minor-league RHP Pat Light on Monday.

2. Seattle recalled RHP Donn Roach from Triple-A Tacoma to fill the spot of LHP Wade Miley, who was traded to Baltimore on Sunday night.

3. Boston activated RHP Craig Kimbrel (knee)— who picked up the save Monday — optioned RHP Joe Kelly to Triple-A Pawtucket and plans to activate OF prospect Andrew Benintendi from Double-A Portland prior to Tuesday's contest.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 3, Mariners 0