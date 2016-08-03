Preview: Red Sox at Mariners

The Seattle Mariners are striving to remain part of the American League wild-card race as they host the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday in the third contest of a four-game set. Seattle is five games behind the Red Sox for the second wild card after second baseman Robinson Cano hit a go-ahead three-run homer to cap a five-run, eighth-inning outburst in Tuesday's 5-4 victory.

Cano's 24th homer of the season came off Boston newcomer Fernando Abad and gave the Mariners only their second victory in the past six games. Cano looks to continue his hot hitting Wednesday as he is 10-for-27 with one homer versus Red Sox right-hander Rick Porcello, who is tied for the American League lead with 14 victories. Boston has lost eight of its last 12 games to slip one game behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the top wild card and two games behind the first-place Baltimore Orioles in the AL East. Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz is just 3-for-22 over his past six games but drove in two runs Tuesday to increase his RBI count to 87, second most in the majors.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Rick Porcello (14-2, 3.47 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Hisashi Iwakuma (11-7, 4.21)

Porcello has won each of his last six starts and eight consecutive decisions to pull one win shy of his career best for victories set in 2014 as a member of the Detroit Tigers. He tossed his first complete game of the season in his last outing when he held the Los Angeles Angels to two runs and five hits. Porcello is 6-3 with a 3.73 ERA in 10 career starts against the Mariners, including a victory June 18 when he allowed two runs and eight hits over six innings.

Iwakuma had a five-start winning streak halted in his last outing when he gave up five runs and eight hits in three innings against the Chicago Cubs. He allowed a total of just three runs and 11 hits in his previous three turns before the dismal performance in Chicago. Iwakuma is 1-1 with an atrocious 8.59 ERA in five career starts against the Red Sox and has struggled with Ortiz (5-for-10, three homers).

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox 1B Hanley Ramirez (left wrist) hit his 14th homer Tuesday but was slated to be examined after slipping and falling in the dugout after the contest.

2. Seattle rookie RHP Edwin Diaz recorded all three outs by strikeouts while notching his first career save Tuesday after being named the team's closer in place of struggling RHP Steve Cishek (eight earned runs over his last 10 innings).

3. Boston OF Andrew Benintendi was officially promoted from Double-A Portland on Tuesday — he went 0-for-2 in his debut — and utilityman Michael Martinez was designated for assignment.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 5, Mariners 4