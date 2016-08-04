Preview: Red Sox at Mariners

Boston first baseman Hanley Ramirez will miss his second consecutive game with a sprained left wrist when the Red Sox conclude a four-game series against the host Seattle Mariners on Thursday. Ramirez slipped and fell on stairs just after Tuesday's game concluded and an MRI exam performed Wednesday detected no structural damage.

Boston manager John Farrell called the injury "an unfortunate thing where he lost his footing" and termed Ramirez's absence as day to day. "I would expect it to be a couple of days at least," Farrell told reporters. "He went down in there pretty hard. Broke his fall with reaching back but we wanted to be sure we did a full exam that included all that imaging before we made any comment." Seattle has won the last two games after losing the series opener and the consecutive losses have dropped the Red Sox three games behind the first-place Baltimore Orioles in the American League and a half-game behind the Detroit Tigers for the second wild card. Seattle is 4 1/2 games behind the Tigers and hoping to gain ground during a 10-game homestand that includes three games apiece against the Los Angeles Angels and the Tigers.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox LH Drew Pomeranz (8-9, 3.09 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Ariel Miranda (0-0, 13.50)

Pomeranz is 0-2 with a 7.53 ERA in three starts since being acquired from the San Diego Padres. The National League All-Star has struggled in his return to the AL and has allowed 18 hits — including four homers — and six walks in just 14 1/3 innings. Pomeranz is 3-0 with a 1.21 ERA in 11 career appearances (two starts) against the Mariners.

Miranda will be making his Seattle debut and first big-league starter after being acquired from Baltimore for left-hander Wade Miley on Sunday. The 27-year-old Cuban appeared in one major-league game for the Orioles — he gave up three runs and four hits against Seattle on July 2 — but the Mariners believe he is ready for a bigger role. "He threw seven shutout innings Friday night for the Orioles' Triple-A club," Seattle general manager Jerry Dipoto told reporters. "We'll see where we go from there with Ariel."

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners RF/DH Nelson Cruz is 1-for-10 in the series — the hit being his 27th homer of the season during Wednesday's game.

2. Boston RF Mookie Betts was named AL Player of the Month for July after recording 11 multihit outings while batting .368 with five homers and 15 RBIs.

3. Seattle C Mike Zunino is 3-for-6 with two homers in the series and has gone deep five times in 35 at-bats since being recalled from Triple-A Tacoma.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 4, Mariners 2