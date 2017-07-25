Preview: Red Sox at Mariners

Things have gone downhill for the Boston Red Sox on their road trip since beginning it with a victory, but the American League East leaders look to turn things around when they visit the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday for the middle contest of their three-game series. Boston has lost three straight on its trek, including Monday's 4-0 setback in Seattle.

The Red Sox, whose division lead over the New York Yankees shrunk to two games, managed only four singles in the defeat while Dustin Pedroia struck out three times to raise his total to six over the last four contests after going without one over his previous seven games. Top prospect Rafael Devers had his contract purchased from Triple-A Pawtucket prior to the series opener and the 20-year-old will make his major-league debut on Tuesday. Seattle improved to 2-3 on its 10-game homestand thanks to a three-run second inning that was highlighted by Kyle Seager's leadoff homer. Ben Gamel is riding an 11-game hitting streak after going 2-for-3 for the Mariners, who are 2 1/2 games out of the second AL wild-card spot.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), ROOT Northwest (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox LH Drew Pomeranz (10-4, 3.51 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Felix Hernandez (5-4, 3.88)

Pomeranz won his fifth consecutive decision on Wednesday despite issuing five walks as he limited Toronto to an unearned run and three hits in 6 2/3 innings. The 28-year-old native of Tennessee has lost just once in his last 12 outings, allowing more than two earned runs only twice in that span - and three times in 19 turns all season. Pomeranz has yet to lose to Seattle, going 3-0 with a 1.59 ERA in 12 career appearances (three starts).

Hernandez has been superb over his last three starts, giving up two earned runs and 11 hits while registering 22 strikeouts over 18 innings. The 31-year-old Venezuelan is coming off a hard-luck loss to the New York Yankees on Thursday in which he allowed one run and three hits while fanning a season-high nine batters over seven frames. Hernandez has posted an 8-4 record with two shutouts and a 3.90 ERA in 18 career starts against Boston.

Walk-Offs

1. The Red Sox optioned RHP Kyle Martin to Triple-A Pawtucket and transferred LHP Robbie Ross Jr. (elbow) to the 60-day DL to make room on the 25- and 40-man rosters, respectively, for Devers.

2. After officially signing 2B Danny Espinosa on Monday, the Mariners optioned SS Taylor Motter to Triple-A Tacoma and transferred RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (shoulder) to the 60-day disabled list.

3. Boston had RHP Justin Haley returned by Minnesota. A Rule 5 pick of the Los Angeles Angels, the 26-year-old was traded to San Diego, then to the Twins, for whom he recorded one save and a 6.00 ERA in 10 relief appearances.

PREDICTION: Mariners 5, Red Sox 2