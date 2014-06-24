Morrison belts two homers as Mariners rout Red Sox

SEATTLE -- Seattle Mariners pitcher Felix Hernandez hasn’t had trouble eating up innings and keeping runs off the board lately. What he has been unable to do is add to his win total, thanks to a Seattle offense that plays possum every time he’s on the mound.

That all changed Monday night, when Hernandez was actually rewarded for his efforts with a 12-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox. First baseman Logan Morrison had a two-homer performance for the first time in his career while going 4-for-4 with four RBIs -- one fewer than he had on the season entering Monday night’s game -- as the Mariners (41-36) piled up 14 hits to give Hernandez his first win in a span of five starts.

“All we need is to score three when he’s out there, and we haven’t been able to do that,” Morrison said of Hernandez. “If we could spread some of those (Monday runs) over a few games, we’d have a better won-loss record.”

Hernandez (9-2) allowed two runs on six hits over seven innings of work to earn his first win since June 2. It marked the eighth consecutive start in which Hernandez has allowed two runs or fewer while going at least seven innings. In his previous three outings, Hernandez allowed 11 total hits and two total runs in 22 1/3 innings of work -- only to have two no-decisions and a 1-0 loss to show for it.

The Mariners used a six-run fourth inning to give Hernandez a 7-2 lead.

“I was so happy,” he said of the atypical run support.

Seattle had five of its 14 hits during the six-run fourth inning that blew the game open and chased Boston starter John Lackey (8-5) from the mound. The Mariners matched their season high for runs in a game while coming within one hit of their season-high total of 15.

Morrison had a solo homer in the second inning and a two-run shot in the seventh, with a pair of singles in between. He scored during Seattle’s six-run fourth inning and drove in a run with his fifth-inning single. Morrison, who entered the game with two home runs and five RBIs on the season, also walked in the eighth.

“I felt like I’ve been swinging the bat better,” he said. “Tonight they didn’t go to the warning track like they had been. It was fun, man.”

Third baseman Kyle Seager added three hits and two RBIs and scored twice for Seattle.

Lackey allowed seven runs on seven hits over 3 2/3 innings -- his shortest outing since Sept. 9, 2011.

“He has been a model of consistency, he has pitched so well for us,” Boston manager John Farrell said.

Boston reliever Chris Capuano didn’t fare any better, allowing five runs on six hits in 2 1/3 innings of work.

Designated hitter David Ortiz, second baseman Dustin Pedroia and first baseman Mike Napoli each had two hits for the Red Sox (35-42).

The Mariners batted around while chasing Lackey from the game during the fourth-inning rally that saw Seattle open up a 7-2 lead. Lackey threw 38 pitches during the inning, including a run-scoring wild pitch, while allowing five hits and two walks. The crushing blow was a two-out, bases-loaded triple from Seattle right fielder Endy Chavez on Lackey’s final pitch of the night.

Along the way, Mariners second baseman Dustin Ackley fought off several pitches during a 13-pitch at-bat that resulted in an RBI groundout but also seemed to wear Lackey down. The next three Seattle batters had a walk, a single and Chavez’s bases-clearing single.

“(Ackley‘s) at-bat for me was the ball game,” Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon said. “I told him that, and he looked at me funny because he went 0-for-4. But that was a great at-bat. He really battled, and he wore (Lackey) down a bit. That opened the flood gates.”

Boston’s Napoli hit a solo home run in the top of the fourth inning to give the Red Sox a 2-1 lead. It marked the first home run allowed by Hernandez in a span of 12 starts. The last home run he had allowed came on April 21.

But that wasn’t enough to beat Hernandez. On this night, he got more than enough offense -- for a change.

“We do everything we can to score runs for him,” McClendon said. “Sometimes it works; sometimes it doesn‘t.”

NOTES: Heading into Monday’s game, the Red Sox had an all-time record of 226-163 against Seattle. The .581 winning percentage was the highest of any American League team against the Mariners since Seattle came into the league in 1977. ... C/OF Alex Jackson, the sixth overall selection in the June draft, officially signed with the Mariners and took batting practice with the team before the game. His signing bonus was worth a reported $4 million. ... Seattle RHP Fernando Rodney was not available Monday after making appearances in four consecutive games. He saved all three games in the weekend series against the Kansas City Royals. ... Boston named LHP Felix Doubront as the probable starter for Wednesday’s series finale.