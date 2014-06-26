Red Sox’s Buchholz tops Mariners in return from DL

SEATTLE -- The struggling Boston Red Sox were looking for any kind of spark, and they received one Wednesday night with the return of starting pitcher Clay Buchholz.

Buchholz, who struggled for most of the first two months of the season before a knee injury landed him on the disabled list, gave the Red Sox a jolt in his first game back, earning the victory in a 5-4 decision over the Seattle Mariners.

“It really gave us a lift,” Boston manager John Farrell said after Buchholz earned his first win since May 2 despite giving up three home runs.

Buchholz (3-4) was making his first start since May 26, having missed nearly a month due to a hyperextended knee. He needed just 76 pitches to get through 7 1/3 innings, his longest outing of the season. Buchholz allowing four earned runs on seven hits.

Buchholz struck out two without allowing a walk to end the Mariners’ five-game winning streak.

“Confidence comes from results,” said Buchholz, who entered the game with a 7.02 ERA. “The one result everyone looks for from a starting pitcher is a ‘W,’ so it’s a step in the right direction.”

Seattle third baseman Kyle Seager, catcher Mike Zunino and shortstop Brad Miller all homered off Buchholz.

Boston designated hitter David Ortiz went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs, while right fielder Daniel Nava added three singles and an RBI. Leadoff hitter Brock Holt and Nava, who moved up to the No. 2 spot, combined to go 5-for-9 with two runs.

The Red Sox (36-43) lost five of their previous six games.

Seager went 3-for-4 for the Mariners (42-37).

“We made it interesting. We just couldn’t get that big hit,” Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon said.

Ortiz gave Boston a 2-0 lead with a two-out homer in the first inning, but Seattle countered with second-inning home runs by Seager and Zunino for a 3-2 lead.

After Nava tied the score with an RBI single, Ortiz struck again with a run-scoring single for a 4-3 Boston lead in the third inning.

Boston added a run in the fifth, when Ortiz grounded into a double play with the bases loaded to score a runner from third.

Seattle starter Hisashi Iwakuma (5-4) allowed the first three batters of the fifth inning to reach base before coming out of the game. Over four-plus innings, his shortest outing of the season, Iwakuma allowed five runs on eight hits.

“It wasn’t Kuma’s night,” McClendon said. “It was a tough night. ... The problem is that he’s been so damn good that it hasn’t happened before -- then it seems like something weird. It happens to everybody, and he’ll be ready for his next start.”

Miller’s solo shot on the first pitch of the eighth inning pulled the Mariners within 5-4 before Boston relievers Andrew Miller and Koji Uehara finished off the victory.

Uehara, who was coming off his first blown save in nearly a year, survived a shaky ninth inning to earn his 16th save of the season. He gave up a one-out single to Seager, then walked Mariners first baseman Logan Morrison. Uehara struck out Zunino and got left fielder Dustin Ackley to ground out to first base to end the game.

Buchholz became the first Boston starter in a span of eight games to earn a win.

“It’s good to be back,” he said.

NOTES: To clear a roster spot for RHP Clay Buchholz, Boston designated LHP Chris Capuano for assignment. Capuano was 1-1 with a 4.55 ERA in 28 appearances. LHP Felix Doubront will assume Capuano’s role as a situational lefty out of the bullpen. ... Seattle optioned RHP Erasmo Ramirez to Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday and recalled RHP Brandon Maurer to fill his spot. Maurer will work out of the bullpen while the Mariners use a four-man rotation until RHP Taijuan Walker is ready to make his Seattle debut, which most likely will be Monday or Tuesday. Thursday’s off day eliminated the need for a fifth starter until next week. Ramirez was 1-4 with a 4.58 ERA but had a 0.90 ERA in his past four starts. ... Red Sox OF Shane Victorino (hamstring) was shut down because of back problems, further delaying his return from the disabled list. ... Mariners OF Michael Saunders, who is on the 15-day disabled list with shoulder problems, took batting practice with the team before Wednesday’s game. He could be activated in the next day or two.