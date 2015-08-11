Preview: Red Sox at Marlins

(Updated: RECASTS WALK-OFF No. 1 with Uehara’s broken wrist)

The Miami Marlins host the Boston Red Sox in a two-game interleague series beginning Tuesday involving a pair of last-place teams. Boston swept Miami in a two-game set at Fenway Park on July 7 and 8 to move within five games of first-place New York in the American League East, but followed by dropping two of three to the Yankees prior to the All-Star Game and lost seven straight coming out of the break to fall out of contention.

Miami was 15 games under .500 when it lost slugger Giancarlo Stanton to a broken hand June 26, but has gone 14-23 since and just learned it will be without star right-hander Jose Fernandez for a period of time because of a right biceps strain. The Marlins are expected to place Fernandez - 15-0 with a 1.14 ERA in 24 career home starts, 3-0, 1.44 in four turns this season - on the 15-day disabled list prior to Tuesday’s game and recall left-hander Justin Nicolino from Triple-A New Orleans to make his third major-league start. Nicolino opposes knuckleballer Steven Wright, who won his last two starts in impressive fashion. Boston outfielder Mookie Betts is expected to rejoin the lineup after missing 11 games because of a concussion.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Steven Wright (5-4, 4.12 ERA) vs. Marlins LH Justin Nicolino (1-1, 4.09)

Wright allowed one run and struck out a career-high nine in eight innings of a 2-1 victory at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, which likely solidified his spot in the rotation. ”I’ll do whatever they want me to do,” the 30-year-old Californian told reporters after recording a career high in strikeouts for the second straight game. “Just give me a chance to pitch. That’s all I want.” Wright gave up two runs while striking out eight in seven frames of an 8-2 win over the Chicago White Sox on July 30.

Nicolino was roughed up in his last appearance, a 7-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 26 when he yielded five runs in four innings. The 23-year-old Florida native permitted four hits in seven frames of a 5-0 victory in Cincinnati on June 20 in his major-league debut. Nicolino, a second-round pick by Toronto in 2010 before he was involved in the blockbuster 12-player deal in 2012 involving Jose Reyes and Mark Buehrle, was 7-7 with a 3.52 ERA in 20 starts with New Orleans.

1. RHP Koji Uehara (25-for-27 in save opportunities) is out for the season after breaking his wrist when he was struck with a line drive Friday.

2. Miami LF Christian Yelich went 8-for-18 with two doubles and three RBIs in the four-game series in Atlanta, including three hits in Sunday’s 4-1 victory which snapped the Marlins’ six-game losing streak.

3. Boston on Tuesday hopes to have the services of 3B Pablo Sandoval (thumb) and OF Hanley Ramirez, who missed the last two games after fouling a ball off his left foot Friday.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 3, Marlins 2