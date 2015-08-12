Preview: Red Sox at Marlins

The Boston Red Sox began the season with obvious questions about the starting pitching and have watched the offense go into prolonged slumps. The Miami Marlins, who will go for a sweep of the visiting Red Sox in the finale of a two-game interleague set Wednesday, are picking on Boston’s current biggest problem – the bullpen.

The Red Sox lost their most reliable relief pitcher when Koji Uehara was declared out for the season with a fractured wrist on Monday and immediately missed him when Junichi Tazawa blew the save in the ninth inning Tuesday. Craig Breslow – the last of six relievers on the night – suffered the loss in the 10th inning as a 4-0 lead when starter Steven Wright left became a 5-4 setback. The Marlins have won back-to-back games on the heels of a six-game slide and allowed a total of five runs in those two victories after surrendering an average of 7.8 during the losing streak. Adam Conley will try to keep that run going when he goes up against fellow rookie Eduardo Rodriguez on Wednesday.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox LH Eduardo Rodriguez (6-4, 4.17 ERA) vs. Marlins LH Adam Conley (1-0, 4.05)

Rodriguez suffered a tough-luck loss at New York on Thursday, when he surrendered two runs on six hits and a pair of walks in seven innings. The 22-year-old has allowed three or fewer earned runs in 10 of his 13 career starts. Rodriguez is making his first start against a National League opponent and is 3-2 with a 2.86 ERA in six road starts.

Conley is taking over the rotation spot of Jose Urena, who was placed on the disabled list with a left knee injury. Conley has made three relief appearances since being recalled on Aug. 1 and allowed a total of four runs in 7 1/3 innings. The Washington State product earned a win in his lone previous start, holding the Cincinnati Reds to two runs and five hits in five innings on July 11.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox manager John Farrell (hernia surgery) missed Tuesday’s game but is expected back on the bench Wednesday.

2. Miami CF Christian Yelich (right knee contusion) sat out the opener and is day-to-day.

3. Boston 2B Dustin Pedroia (hamstring) is not expected to return until September and won’t resume baseball activities until the end of August.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 6, Marlins 1