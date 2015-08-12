Marlins 14, Red Sox 6

MIAMI -- J.T. Realmuto had a grand slam, a triple, a single and six RBIs to lead the Miami Marlins to a 14-6 win over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday afternoon at Marlins Park.

Realmuto broke two tie scores. His RBI triple in the second snapped a 1-1 tie and led to a three-run inning. His single in the sixth snapped a 4-4 tie and led to a 10-run inning. Realmuto also had his first career grand slam in the big sixth inning.

He set a Marlins record with five RBIs in one inning.

Realmuto also leads all catchers this season with his six triples.

Realmuto, who has seven homers this season, fell a double short of hitting for the cycle.

The Marlins (46-68) swept the two-game series from Boston (50-64) in the battle of two of the worst teams in baseball. Boston is last in the American League East. Miami is battling with the Philadelphia Phillies to try to stay out of the NL East cellar.

Miami opened the scoring with second baseman Dee Gordon’s first-inning homer, which cleared the right-field fence by just a few inches. It was Gordon’s second homer of the season, and it was the third time he has led off a game with a long ball. The last time a Marlins player accomplished the latter feat was in 2014 with Christian Yelich.

Boston tied the score 1-1 when first baseman David Ortiz led off the second inning by pulling an upper-deck homer to right. The shot, measured at 432 feet, was the third longest for an opposing player at Marlins Park this year.

Ortiz added a two-run homer in the seventh. He has 25 homers this season, including 19 since June 11.

Miami scored three runs in the bottom of the second to take a 4-1 lead.

Boston scored once in the fourth and twice in the fifth to tie the score 4-4. The big hits were an RBI single by second baseman Brock Holt and an RBI double by shortstop Xander Bogaerts.

But from there it was virtually all Marlins, who honored their “Franchise Four” players -- Mike Lowell, Jeff Conine, Gary Sheffield and Giancarlo Stanton -- in the middle of the fourth inning. Stanton, who is injured, and the three retired players stuck around to see the Marlins turn the game into a rout.

NOTES: This two-game series was the Marlins’ shortest homestand of the year. ... All four starting pitchers used by the two teams in this series have been rookies. ... Marlins CF Christian Yelich (right knee contusion) sat out his second straight game. ... Boston LF Hanley Ramirez (foot injury) sat out his fourth straight game. ... Boston RHP Clay Buchholz (right elbow) has missed 27 games and may not pitch again until the instructional league in the fall. ... Boston 2B Dustin Pedroia (strained right hamstring) hopes to begin baseball activities in two weeks. He has missed 34 games this season, and it is uncertain whether he will return this year. ... The Marlins’ walk-off hit on Tuesday was their sixth of the year. 1B Justin Bour has two of them. ... J.T. Realmuto’s 16th double on Tuesday set the Marlins’ record for a rookie catcher.