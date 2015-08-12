Marlins edge Red Sox in extras

MIAMI -- The Miami Marlins stranded 16 runners Tuesday night.

Fortunately for the Marlins, first baseman Justin Bour ended the pattern of wasted opportunities with a one-out, game-winning single in the bottom of the 10th inning.

Bour’s opposite-field hit to left-center drove in second baseman Dee Gordon, leading Miami past the Boston Red Sox 5-4 in a battle of last-place teams at Marlins Park.

“When I‘m going well, I‘m hitting the ball to all fields,” said Bour, who got his hit off Boston lefty reliever Craig Breslow (0-2). “In that situation (in the 10th), the pressure is on the pitcher.”

Gordon led off the inning with a triple to left-center. Boston center fielder Mookie Betts raced back and made a diving attempt to catch Gordon’s drive but to no avail.

Breslow then intentionally walked third baseman Martin Prado and struck out left fielder Derek Dietrich, setting up Bour’s second walk-off hit of the season.

Miami trailed 4-0 in the middle of the sixth inning before rallying. It was the largest deficit Miami has overcome this season.

“It was a tremendous team win,” Marlins manager Dan Jennings said. “Up and down our lineup, we had a lot of productive at-bats.”

Miami had 12 hits, including two each by Gordon, Bour, catcher J.T. Realmuto and center fielder Cole Gillespie.

Marlins rookie left-hander Justin Nicolino (four runs allowed, 5 2/3 innings) escaped with a no-decision, in part because five Miami relievers combined to pitch 4 1/3 scoreless innings, retiring all 13 batters they faced.

“To be able to slam the door and retire 13 in a row was huge,” Jennings said.

The Marlins trailed 4-3 entering the bottom of the ninth, but Boston’s Junichi Tazawa blew the save chance. Subbing for injured closer Koji Uehara, Tazawa gave up a game-tying one-out sacrifice fly to shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria.

Even with the win, the Marlins (45-68) have the worst record in the majors.

The Red Sox (50-63) have the worst record in the American League.

Boston played without manager John Farrell, who had hernia surgery in Detroit on Monday. He arrived to Marlins Park two hours before first pitch and was accompanied by Red Sox medical director Dr. Larry Ronan. However, before the game started, Farrell left the stadium and headed to the team hotel.

Bench coach Torey Lovullo managed the game in place of Farrell, who believes he got the hernia when he carried a heavy equipment bag Thursday.

Boston knuckleballer Steven Wright left with a lead but got a no-decision. He was charged with two runs in five innings, mostly because of the five walks he allowed.

The Red Sox were led by Betts, who went 3-for-5 with two RBIs in his first game back from the disabled list.

Boston left fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. had two hits, including a triple, and scored two runs. He also made a stellar catch up against the fence in left, saving extra bases.

The third member of Boston’s outfield, Rusney Castillo in right, also produced, hitting an RBI triple.

But it wasn’t enough as the Marlins chipped away at Boston’s bullpen, scoring two runs in the sixth, one in the seventh, one in the ninth and the game winner in the 10th.

“They didn’t get the job done,” Lovullo said of the six relievers used by Boston.

Lovullo said the Red Sox thought about intentionally walking one more batter in the 10th inning to load the bases and play for a force at any base or a potential double play.

“We determined we had the lefty-lefty matchup we wanted,” Lovullo said of the Breslow-Bour battle. “We just didn’t execute.”

NOTES: Marlins CF Christian Yelich (right knee contusion) was scratched right before the game and replaced with Cole Gillespie. ... Boston LF Hanley Ramirez, who once played for the Marlins, missed his third straight game due to a foot injury. ... Boston’s Jackie Bradley Jr. started his first career game in left field. ... Boston center fielder Mookie Betts (concussion) was activated off the disabled list after missing 11 games. ... With no DH in a National League park, Boston played David Ortiz at 1B for the sixth time this year. ... Boston is without its closer -- RHP Koji Uehara, who has 25 of Boston’s 27 saves this year. Uehara, 40, who is under contract through the 2016 season, is out for the rest of this season. ... Boston recalled RHP Ryan Cook and LHP Tommy Layne. ... Boston optioned INF Deven Marrero to Triple-A Pawtucket. ... As expected, Miami placed RHP Jose Fernandez (strained right biceps) on the 15-day disabled list and called up LHP Justin Nicolino from Triple-A New Orleans. Nicolino started Tuesday. ... Miami has eight players on the disabled list. Boston has seven.