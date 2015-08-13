Realmuto powers Marlins with six RBIs

MIAMI -- By the eighth inning, Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto already had a grand slam, a triple, a single and six RBIs.

All he needed was a double to hit for the cycle for the first time in his big league career.

”That’s all I was thinking,“ said Realmuto, who lofted a shot foul that might have been a two-bagger had it stayed fair. ”I went up there with the intention that I was going to swing no matter what.

“I think (Boston Red Sox reliever Tommy Layne) knew that because he wasn’t going to throw me a strike.”

Realmuto struck out, but that was one of the few things that went wrong on Wednesday afternoon as Miami routed Boston 14-6 at Marlins Park.

Realmuto broke two tie scores. His RBI triple in the second snapped a 1-1 tie and led to a three-run inning. His single in the sixth broke a 4-4 tie and led to a 10-run inning.

Realmuto also had his first career grand slam in the sixth and set a Marlins record with five RBIs in one inning. He also leads all major league catchers this season with his six triples.

The Marlins (46-68) swept the two-game series from the Red Sox (50-64) in a battle between two of the worst teams in baseball. Boston is last in the American League East. Miami is battling with the Philadelphia Phillies to try to stay out of the National League East cellar.

Miami opened the scoring with second baseman Dee Gordon’s first-inning homer that cleared the right-field fence by a few inches. It was his second homer of the season -- the first was inside the park -- and the third time in his career that he led off a game with a long ball.

The last time a Marlins player accomplished the latter feat was Christian Yelich in 2014.

Realmuto said he was thrilled -- in more ways than one -- that Gordon homered. Realmuto and Gordon are tied for the team lead in triples with six.

“I told Dee I was glad it went over the fence,” Realmuto said. “I can’t have him hitting more triples.”

Gordon said Realmuto, a high school shortstop who converted to catcher in the minors, is not your normal backstop.

“J.T. rakes,” Gordon said. “Don’t remind me (about the triples). We talk about this every day. Don’t get it twisted. J.T.’s pretty fast.”

Boston tied the score 1-1 when first baseman David Ortiz led off the second inning by pulling an upper-deck homer to right off left-handed starter Adam Conley. The shot, measured at 432 feet, was the third longest for an opposing player at Marlins Park this year.

Ortiz added a two-run homer in the seventh off reliever Chris Narveson. Ortiz has 25 homers this season, including 19 since June 11.

“What he’s doing against left-handed pitchers is impressive,” said Red Sox manager John Farrell, who returned to the dugout two days after hernia surgery. “David’s a great hitter.”

Ortiz, a left-handed hitter, got major support from thousands of fans in the crowd. Many of those fans appeared to Red Sox rooters. Others were probably just fans of Ortiz or supporters of athletes from the Dominican Republic.

“I felt like I was (home) in the Dominican,” Ortiz said of the support. “It motivates you.”

Miami scored three runs in the bottom of the second to take a 4-1 lead.

Boston scored once in the fourth and twice in the fifth to tie the score 4-4. The big hits were an RBI single by second baseman Brock Holt and an RBI double by shortstop Xander Bogaerts.

But from there it was virtually all Marlins, who honored their “Franchise Four” players -- Mike Lowell, Jeff Conine, Gary Sheffield and Giancarlo Stanton -- in the middle of the fourth. Stanton, who is injured, and the three retired players stuck around to see the Marlins turn the game into a rout.

“I got lucky,” Gordon said of his homer. “The rest of these guys are good.”

NOTES: Boston hired former Angels general manager Jerry Dipoto as a consultant to assist in offseason planning. ... Marlins CF Cole Gillespie went 3-for-4 and is hitting .309 this season with four straight multi-hit games. ... The two-game series was the Marlins’ shortest homestand of the year. ... All four starting pitchers used by the two teams in the series are rookies. ... Marlins CF Christian Yelich (right knee contusion) sat out his second straight game. ... Boston LF Hanley Ramirez (foot injury) sat out his fourth straight game. ... Boston RHP Clay Buchholz (right elbow) has missed 27 games this year and might not pitch again until the instructional league in the fall. ... Boston 2B Dustin Pedroia (strained right hamstring) hopes to begin baseball activities in two weeks. Spread over two stints on the disabled list, he has missed 34 games because of injury. It’s uncertain if he will return this year. ... The Marlins’ walk-off hit on

Tuesday was their sixth of the year, including two by 1B Justin Bour. ... J.T. Realmuto’s 16th double on Tuesday set a Marlins season record for a rookie catcher.