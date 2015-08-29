Preview: Red Sox at Mets

The New York Mets have a chance to put the National League East even deeper into their pocket with a homestand against a pair of last-place teams, but things did not get off to the best start. The Mets will try to rediscover the franchise record-setting power they displayed on the road and even the series when they host the Boston Red Sox in the second contest of a three-game interleague series on Saturday.

New York has already established a club record with 43 home runs in August and set a franchise mark with a total of 73 runs over the final seven games of their road trip – all wins – that helped extend the lead over the Washington Nationals in the East to 6 1/2 games. The Mets, who will welcome the Philadelphia Phillies to town after the Red Sox, failed to homer in Friday’s opener and dropped a 6-4 decision in 10 innings but managed to hang onto that 6 1/2–game cushion as Washington also lost. Boston, which sits at the bottom of the AL East, has not lost a series since dropping two games at Miami on Aug. 11-12. New York will try to find its power stroke against Boston right-hander Joe Kelly while Jacob deGrom goes for the Mets on Saturday.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1, NESN (Boston), WPIX (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Joe Kelly (7-6, 5.18 ERA) vs. Mets RH Jacob deGrom (12-6, 2.29)

Kelly is riding a five-start winning streak and has allowed two runs or fewer in each of the last four outings. The California native went a season-long 7 1/3 innings at the Chicago White Sox on Monday and surrendered two runs and five hits to pick up the win. Kelly is making his fourth career appearance against the Mets and is 1-0 with a 2.08 ERA in the previous three – one start.

DeGrom is coming off a forgettable outing at Philadelphia on Monday, when he was knocked around for seven runs (six earned) on eight hits – three home runs – and three walks in 2 2/3 innings. The 27-year-old was reportedly dealing with food poisoning during that turn, which snapped a string of seven straight starts allowing two or fewer earned runs. DeGrom is making his first career start against Boston and is 6-2 with a 1.46 ERA in 12 home starts this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox LF Hanley Ramirez (right shoulder fatigue) sat out Friday and is day-to-day.

2. New York 3B David Wright has recorded multiple hits in three of four games since coming off the DL.

3. Boston DH David Ortiz (493) tied Lou Gehrig and Fred McGriff for 27th on the all-time home run list on Friday.

PREDICTION: Mets 5, Red Sox 1