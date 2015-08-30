Preview: Red Sox at Mets

The New York Mets enjoyed a record-setting offensive road trip but seem to have forgotten to bring their offense back home. The Mets will try to string some hits together and avoid a three-game sweep when they host the Boston Red Sox in the finale of an interleague series on Sunday.

New York scored 73 runs during a seven-game winning streak that closed out their road trip – a franchise record for runs in a seven-game stretch – but have managed five in dropping the first two games of the homestand to the basement-dwelling Red Sox. The sudden power drought comes after the team set a franchise records for home runs this month, but the Mets still own a comfortable 5 1/2-game lead over the Washington Nationals for first place in the National League East. Boston has not lost any of its last five series as the players focus on impressing new team president Dave Dombrowski and locking down a spot on next season’s roster. Wade Miley is next up on the list looking to make his mark and will start opposite Mets rookie Noah Syndergaard on Sunday.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, TBS, NESN (Boston), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox LH Wade Miley (10-10, 4.51 ERA) vs. Mets RH Noah Syndergaard (8-6, 3.19)

Miley continued an up-and-down campaign with a rough start at Chicago on Tuesday, when he was reached for five runs on 13 hits in 6 2/3 innings. The Louisiana native had surrendered a total of three runs and 10 hits over 14 1/3 innings in back-to-back wins in his two previous turns. Miley is looking for his first win against the Mets and is 0-1 with a 3.71 ERA in three career starts.

Syndergaard picked up the first road win of his career at Philadelphia on Tuesday, allowing four runs (two earned) and striking out nine over five innings. The Texas native, who turned 23 on Saturday, has 126 strikeouts and 28 walks in 115 2/3 innings in his rookie campaign. Syndergaard is 7-1 with a 1.82 ERA in nine home starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Mets reportedly acquired RHP Addison Reed from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for a pair of minor leaguers on Saturday.

2. New York RHP Bartolo Colon made his first relief appearance since 2011 with a scoreless inning on Saturday.

3. Boston DH David Ortiz (heel) was out of the starting lineup on Saturday but doubled as a pinch hitter and plans to play Sunday.

PREDICTION: Mets 5, Red Sox 1