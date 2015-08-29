Red Sox 6, Mets 4 (10 innings)

NEW YORK -- Blake Swihart hit an inside-the-park home run leading off the 10th inning Friday night as the Boston Red Sox snapped the New York Mets’ seven-game winning streak with a 6-4 victory at Citi Field.

Swihart hit the first pitch he saw from right-hander Carlos Torres to the deepest part of center field. Replays showed the ball hit the orange part of the wall, which meant it should have been ruled a homer.

But Swihart never broke stride as the ball bounced away from center fielder Juan Lagares and toward the infield. Swihart raced around third and slid in just ahead of the relay throw.

The Red Sox collected three more hits and two more runs -- on a sacrifice fly by second baseman Josh Rutledge and an RBI single by shortstop Xander Bogaerts -- before chasing Torres (5-6).

Left-hander Tommy Layne (1-1) worked around a leadoff walk in the ninth.

The Mets nearly tied it in the 10th when right-hander Junichi Tazawa issued four straight two-out walks, but left-hander Craig Breslow retired left fielder Yoenis Cespedes on a long fly out to post his first save.

The Red Sox (59-69) improved to 9-5 under interim manager Torey Lovullo.

The Mets (71-57) remained 6 1/2 games ahead of the Washington Nationals in the National League East.

The Mets took a 1-0 lead in the fourth when second baseman Wilmer Flores doubled and scored on a single by catcher Travis d‘Arnaud.

An inning later, third baseman David Wright -- playing his first game at home since April 14 -- singled with two outs and came around to score when right fielder Rusney Castillo misplayed first baseman Michael Cuddyer’s single. Wright, who missed more than four months with spinal stenosis, slid home just ahead of the tag by Swihart as the crowd of 39,401 roared.

The Red Sox erased the deficit in the seventh when first baseman David Ortiz led off with a homer against right-hander Logan Verrett and center fielder Jackie Bradley blasted a two-out, two-run shot four batters later.

But the Mets tied it in the seventh against right-hander Alexi Ogando, who allowed a hit and three walks, including a bases-loaded free pass to d‘Arnaud.

The game was determined long after both starters exited.

Mets right-hander Matt Harvey, who had his last turn skipped in order to conserve innings, gave up two hits and one walk while striking out eight in six shutout innings. It was the 17th time in 70 big league starts he has allowed one run or fewer but not picked up a win.

Red Sox left-hander Henry Owens allowed two runs (one earned), five hits and four walks while striking out six in five innings.

NOTES: Dave Dombrowski, named Red Sox president of baseball operations on Aug. 19, spent 25 minutes before batting practice speaking to reporters in the visitor’s dugout. He said RHP Clay Buchholz (right flexor strain), who has been out since July 11, won’t pitch again this year. He also said LF Hanley Ramirez will continue to work out at first base with the expectation he’ll play the position next year. Ramirez was a late scratch because of a fatigued right shoulder. ... This weekend marks the first time the Mets have hosted the Red Sox since 2001. Two teams -- the Cleveland Indians and Seattle Mariners -- have yet to play at Citi Field. ... Mets RHP Matt Harvey went 11 days between starts, his longest respite since he went 13 days between starts in July 2013.