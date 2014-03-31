Preview: Red Sox at Orioles

The Boston Red Sox begin defense of their World Series Championship when they open the 2014 season at the Baltimore Orioles on Monday. The Orioles missed out on the 2013 playoffs after a surprising surge to the postseason the previous season and made several moves over the winter to position themselves for another run in the tough American League East. The Red Sox lost a few key pieces from the 2013 squad but still have high hopes for 2014.

Boston announced last week that reclamation project Grady Sizemore earned the starting center field job, and the former All-Star will take the field for his first regular season game since Sept. 22, 2011, on Monday in place of the departed Jacoby Ellsbury. Baltimore brought in free agents Nelson Cruz and Ubaldo Jimenez to help compete against the Red Sox, Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees, but the recovery of budding star Manny Machado (knee), who will start the season on the 15-day disabled list, might have a bigger impact on the win total. Ryan Flaherty is expected to get reps at third base while Machado is out.

TV: 3:05 p.m. ET, ESPN2, NESN (Boston), MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox LH Jon Lester (2013: 15-8, 3.75 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Chris Tillman (2013: 16-7, 3.71)

Boston eased Lester into spring training after the ace worked 34 2/3 innings with a 1.56 ERA in the postseason, including a pair of World Series wins. The 30-year-old went a career-high 213 1/3 innings in the regular season, including four starts against Baltimore in which he went 1-2 with a 4.70 ERA. Lester has been effective against Orioles slugger Chris Davis, holding him to 3-for-24 with one home run.

Tillman had never thrown more than 86 innings in parts of four major-league seasons before breaking out last season and becoming the team’s ace over the course of 33 starts. The 25-year-old was at his best against Boston, going 3-1 with a 2.65 ERA in six turns. Tillman has held David Ortiz to one hit - a single - in 16 career at-bats.

WALK-OFFS

1. Orioles OF/DH Nolan Reimold (neck), who has played a total of 56 games over the past two seasons, will start the season on the 15-day disabled list.

2. Red Sox LHP Craig Breslow (left shoulder strain) will begin the season on the DL.

3. Former Boston RHP Alfredo Aceves was in camp with Baltimore but did not make the roster and exercised the opt-out clause in his contract.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 5, Orioles 3