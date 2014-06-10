Preview: Red Sox at Orioles

Manny Machado apologized for his antics over the weekend and the Baltimore Orioles went right back to winning. Machado is still waiting for word from Major League Baseball on a possible suspension for his role in a benches-clearing brawl on Sunday but expects to be in the lineup when the Orioles host the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday. The budding star went hitless in the series opener on Monday but Baltimore still pulled out a 4-0 win over the slumping Red Sox.

Boston has dropped six of the seven and managed three hits against Bud Norris in the series opener while going 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position. The Nos. 2-5 hitters combined to go 0-for-16 with five strikeouts on Monday and the lack of consistent run production is the major culprit during the stretch of 16 losses in the last 24 games. Nick Markakis picked up Machado and the rest of the Orioles lineup with a two-run homer on Monday and has hit safely in 14 straight games.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Brandon Workman (0-0, 3.74 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Chris Tillman (5-2, 5.20)

Workman is making his fourth start since joining the rotation and has yet to complete six innings. The Texas native allowed three or fewer earned runs in each of his first three starts but walked a total of eight while striking out only 10. Workman has made four career appearances against Baltimore – all in relief – without allowing a run.

Tillman endured his second start of just one inning at Texas on Thursday, when he was battered around for five runs on six hits and three walks. The 26-year-old has surrendered five or more earned runs in three of his last four starts. Tillman was solid in two starts against Boston already this season, going 1-0 while allowing a total of four runs and 14 hits in 10 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox SS Stephen Drew has been in and out of the lineup since returning to the majors last week and sat Monday with tightness in his oblique.

2. Baltimore C Matt Wieters (elbow) is scheduled to visit Dr. James Andrews in Florida next week.

3. Boston CF Jackie Bradley sat Monday after striking out eight times in 10 at-bats and is uncertain to return on Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 4, Orioles 3