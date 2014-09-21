Preview: Red Sox at Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles do just fine against the Boston Red Sox as long as their offense can outscore David Ortiz. The Orioles will attempt to hold Ortiz in check when they host the Red Sox in the rubber match of a three-game series on Sunday. Adam Jones did his best Ortiz impression with a pair of home runs in Baltimores 7-2 victory on Saturday as the Orioles kept the pressure on the Los Angeles Angels in the race for the ALs best record.

Ortiz homered twice on Friday, including a go-ahead blast in the 10th inning, and got Boston off to a good start with a two-run blast in the first inning on Saturday before the offense went cold. The Red Sox began their final road trip of the season by taking three of four in Kansas City, but have since dropped four of five with one game left on their journey. The only question left for Baltimore is whether it will have homefield advantage throughout the postseason, and the team heads out on a seven-game trip to close the regular season on Monday.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Joe Kelly (4-4, 4.28 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Miguel Gonzalez (9-8, 3.28)

Kelly allowed all four of his runs in the second inning against Kansas City last Sunday before settling down to go six frames and earn the win. The 26-year-old has gone at least six innings in each of his last four starts but issued 27 walks in eight starts with Boston. Kelly walked three while allowing four runs  three earned  and six hits over 6 1/3 innings to lose to Baltimore on Sept. 8.

Gonzalez is aiming for the top of the Orioles rotation in the postseason and had a string of five straight starts allowing two or fewer runs come to an end last time out on Sept. 13. The Mexico native was reached for three runs on as many hits in six innings against the New York Yankees in that one to absorb a loss. Gonzalez tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings at Boston on Sept. 8, scattering six hits and three walks in a win.

WALK-OFFS

1. Orioles RF Nick Markakis (bruised shoulder) has missed three straight games and is day-to-day.

2. Boston OF Jackie Bradley Jr. is 1-for-32 since being recalled from Triple-A on Sept. 5.

3. Baltimore OF Delmon Young is 4-for-6 with three runs scored in the series.

PREDICTION: Orioles 7, Red Sox 3