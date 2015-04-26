Preview: Red Sox at Orioles

Jimmy Paredes is one of several players filling openings in the Baltimore Orioles’ lineup due to injury, and he is making the most of his opportunity. Paredes will try to keep his hot streak alive and help the Orioles earn a series win when they host the Boston Red Sox in the rubber match of a three-game set on Sunday.

Paredes was called up when second baseman Jonathan Schoop went on the disabled list with a knee injury on Apr. 17 and has been especially effective against the Red Sox. The 26-year-old went 4-for-5 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored in Baltimore’s 5-4 walk-off win on Saturday and is 11-for-23 with seven runs scored and a pair of homers in five games against Boston. David Lough provided the magic on Saturday with a walk-off solo home run in the 10th inning after Chris Davis’ sacrifice fly tied the game. Baltimore scored both of those runs against Boston closer Koji Uehara, who earned the save in Friday’s game but struggled while being used on back-to-back days.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, MLB Network, NESN (Boston), MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox LH Wade Miley (1-1, 6.08 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Bud Norris (0-2, 17.42)

Miley has yet to make it through six innings but bounced back from a terrible turn in his home debut on Apr. 15 by grabbing his first win on Tuesday. The former Arizona Diamondback held the Tampa Bay Rays to three hits while walking four in 5 2/3 scoreless innings. He does not have much of a track record against the Baltimore lineup except for Everth Cabrera, who is 10-for-21 against Miley.

Norris has been lit up in two of his three starts, including a 2 1/3-inning stint at Toronto on Tuesday. The 30-year-old was reached for nine runs on six hits and three walks in the setback – the second time this season he was reached for at least eight runs. Norris is 1-2 with a 3.41 ERA in five career starts against the Red Sox.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox 1B Mike Napoli hit his first home run of the season and doubled his RBI total with a pair on Saturday.

2. Baltimore 3B Manny Machado is 7-for-15 in the last four games.

3. Boston RHP Matt Barnes pitched two scoreless innings in his season debut on Saturday after taking the roster spot of RF Shane Victorino (hamstring).

PREDICTION: Red Sox 6, Orioles 5