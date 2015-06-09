Preview: Red Sox at Orioles

The Boston Red Sox are fresh off their first series sweep of the season and hope to carry some of that momentum on the road when they open a brief three-game trip at the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday. The Orioles are returning home after taking a series from Cleveland to finish out a 3-4 road trip.

The Red Sox trailed 4-0 heading into the eighth inning Sunday before exploding for seven runs in the frame for their largest comeback of the season. “I remember looking at the scoreboard in the bottom of the eighth, 4-0, just trying to think how we can get some runs,” Boston shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who hit the go-ahead two-run double in the rally, told reporters. “It was probably the biggest win for us this year, for sure.” Bogaerts and company will be taking on a Baltimore pitching staff that turned around its road trip by allowing a total of nine runs in the final four games – winning three. The Orioles will turn to right-hander Miguel Gonzalez in an effort to keep the strong pitching alive.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), MASN2 (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox LH Eduardo Rodriguez (2-0, 0.61 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Miguel Gonzalez (5-4, 3.54)

Boston acquired Rodriguez from Baltimore in exchange for left-hander Andrew Miller at the deadline last season, and Miller helped lead the Orioles to the playoffs before heading off to New York in free agency. The Red Sox are happy with their end of the deal so far, as the 22-year-old took off after joining the system last summer and held his first two major-league challengers to a total of one run and five hits in 14 2/3 innings. Rodriguez struck out seven in each of his first two turns.

Gonzalez is trying to snap out of a three-start winless streak and has been sharp in his last two turns without getting much offensive support. The Mexico native allowed four runs and seven hits while striking out 14 and not issuing a walk in 14 2/3 innings against Tampa Bay and Houston. Gonzalez is making his third start of the season against the Red Sox and went 1-0 while yielding a total of seven runs in 11 innings over back-to-back turns in April.

WALK-OFFS

1. Bogaerts is 14-for-29 in his last eight games to boost his batting average from .263 to .296.

2. Baltimore CF Adam Jones has homered in three of the last four games.

3. Boston 2B Dustin Pedroia is batting .483 in seven games this month.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 6, Orioles 2