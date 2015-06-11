Preview: Red Sox at Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles typically cure what ails them at the expense of the Boston Red Sox. Winners of five of their last six following a five-game skid, the Orioles look to secure a three-game series sweep when the American League East rivals reconvene at Camden Yards on Thursday.

Adam Jones had an RBI single and three defensive gems to lift Baltimore to a 5-2 triumph on Wednesday, marking the club’s sixth win in nine meetings with Boston in 2015 and 12th in 17 overall. The Orioles’ bullpen shut down the Red Sox once again, recording 8 2/3 shutout innings in the first two games of the series. Dustin Pedroia continued his hot hitting with a double and single while scoring twice, extending his total in hits (16) and runs (nine) in his last nine outings. The 2008 AL MVP’s performance aside, Boston’s anemic offense has scored two or fewer runs in 24 of 60 games this season.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox LH Wade Miley (5-5, 4.67 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Chris Tillman (3-7, 5.61)

Miley recorded his fourth win in five outings on Friday after allowing two runs on six hits in seven innings in a 4-2 triumph over Oakland. The 28-year-old struggled mightily in his last outing with Baltimore, tying a season high by yielding seven runs on five hits in 2 1/3 frames en route to an 18-7 setback on April 26. Miley has pitched well of late, posting a 3.33 ERA while recording five quality starts since May 2.

Tillman allowed two runs on six hits in 6 1/3 innings Friday in a 5-2 triumph over Cleveland, marking his first win since defeating Boston on April 18. The 27-year-old has enjoyed considerable success versus the Red Sox, improving to 8-3 in his career after permitting just one run in 5 1/3 frames of the 4-1 victory two months ago. Tillman has struggled with his control, issuing three walks in five of his last six trips to the mound.

WALK-OFFS

1. Boston OF Brock Holt, who is 8-for-17 during his five-game hitting streak, is batting .625 (5-for-8) in his career versus Tillman.

2. Baltimore RHP Kevin Gausman (right shoulder tendinitis) expects to make a rehab start for Double-A Bowie on Thursday.

3. The Red Sox are 10-17 against AL East representatives.

PREDICTION: Orioles 4, Red Sox 2