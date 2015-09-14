Preview: Red Sox at Orioles

A month ago, it was a foregone conclusion that the Boston Red Sox would finish last in the American League East for the third time in the last four seasons. The Red Sox are fighting their way past that conclusion and are looking to pull out of the basement when they visit the Baltimore Orioles for the opener of a three-game series on Monday.

Boston took two of three from the Tampa Bay Rays over the weekend to pull within one game of the Rays for third place in the East and draw within one of the surging Orioles. The Red Sox are winners of seven of their last nine and are 7-1-1 in their last nine series as David Ortiz turns back the clock and young players step up on both sides of the ball. One of those young players is rookie Eduardo Rodriguez, who will take the mound on Monday looking for his fourth straight winning decision. Baltimore, which has won four of five and opened its homestand with a series win over the AL-best Kansas City Royals, counters with its own promising young starter in 24-year-old Kevin Gausman.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox LH Eduardo Rodriguez (9-5, 4.05 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Kevin Gausman (2-6, 4.43)

Rodriguez has allowed a total of five earned runs in 26 innings over his last four starts and is 3-0 in that span. The 22-year-old Venezuelan surrendered two or fewer earned runs in 13 of his 18 major-league starts and struck out seven over as many innings to pick up a win over Philadelphia on Sept. 6. Rodriguez, who was acquired from Baltimore as a minor leaguer in 2014, is 1-1 with a 5.59 ERA in two starts against his original franchise.

Gausman is 0-4 in his last seven outings but held the New York Yankees to one run on six hits while striking out five in as many innings on Tuesday. The LSU product is having some trouble keeping the ball in the yard and has yielded eight home runs in in his last five turns. Gausman made a pair of relief appearances at Boston in April and is 1-0 with a 2.66 ERA in eight career appearances – three starts – against the Red Sox.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox CF Mookie Betts has hit safely in 18 straight games.

2. Baltimore 1B Chris Davis slugged his 42nd home run on Sunday and has reached base safely in 17 straight contests.

3. Ortiz, who hit his 499th and 500th home runs on Saturday, has hit 24 homers at Baltimore in his career.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 6, Orioles 3