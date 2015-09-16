Preview: Red Sox at Orioles

Baltimore rookie right-hander Mike Wright will have a couple new fans in the stands when he makes his ninth career start Wednesday against the visiting Boston Red Sox. Wright - during his walk home from Sunday night’s game versus Kansas City at Camden Yards - stopped to help a motorist who was struggling to change a flat and further brightened the man’s night with another kind gesture.

“He was obviously having a bad day so after I helped him fix it, I told him he could come to a game whenever he wanted so he’s coming to the game (Wednesday),” Wright told the Baltimore Sun. “I left him tickets, so hopefully him and his girlfriend can enjoy the game.” After a 3-15 stretch left the Orioles on the side of the road in the American League wild card race, they have responded by winning six of their last seven games after a 6-5 victory in 13 innings over Boston on Tuesday. Baltimore’s Chris Davis, whose 42 home runs share the major league lead with Seattle’s Nelson Cruz, delivered the game-winning RBI single Tuesday and is hitting .413 with seven homers and 15 RBIs in 13 September contests. Rookie left-hander Henry Owens takes the ball for Boston, which has won seven of its last 11 games but is 4-11 versus Baltimore this season after its seven consecutive loss at Camden Yards.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox LH Henry Owens (2-2, 5.25 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Mike Wright (2-4, 5.45)

Owens, who stands 6-6, earned a no-decision after holding mighty Toronto to one run and three hits, but walked four in 5 1/3 innings of Boston’s 5-1 loss Sept. 8. The 23-year-old Californian is riding a three-game winless streak (0-1) which included the worst start of his young career - a 13-8 setback to the New York Yankees on Sept. 2 when he allowed seven runs in 1 2/3 innings. Owens, who has never faced Baltimore, is 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA in three road turns.

Wright received a no-decision after yielding four runs and four hits in five innings of a 14-8 victory over the Royals on Friday to extend his winless streak to six starts (0-4). The 25-year-old South Carolina native permitted seven runs in nine frames over two starts since returning from the disabled list (calf). Wright, who has never faced the Red Sox, is 2-1 with a 4.84 ERA in five games (four starts) at home.

WALK-OFFS

1. Boston DH David Ortiz, who belted career home run No. 500 on Saturday against Tampa Bay, is 0-for-6 with three walks and three strikeouts in the first two games of the series.

2. Red Sox 2B Dustin Pedroia went 3-for-6 on Tuesday and is 9-for-25 in five games since coming off the disabled list after not playing since July 22 because of a hamstring injury.

3. Boston’s Hanley Ramirez (right shoulder) continues to work at first base as he nears a return from the disabled list.

PREDICTION: Orioles 3, Red Sox 2