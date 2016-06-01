Preview: Red Sox at Orioles

The success of the Boston Red Sox offense has been attributed to the ageless production of David Ortiz and the long hitting streaks enjoyed by Jackie Bradley Jr. and Xander Bogaerts, but everyone in the lineup is capable of putting up big numbers. Mookie Betts will try to follow up his career day at the plate when the Red Sox visit the Baltimore Orioles in the third of a four-game series on Wednesday.

Betts used all three fields to bash three home runs out of the leadoff spot on Tuesday, belting a solo blast to center in the first, a three-run shot to left in the second and another solo shot to right in the seventh to spark Boston to a 6-2 win. The 23-year-old got off to a slow start this season but recorded multiple hits in each of the last three games – all wins – and his 12 home runs are the most among leadoff hitters in the majors. The Orioles have dropped seven of their last nine games to fall three games behind the Red Sox in the American League East and totaled four runs in the first two games of the series. The Nos. 4-7 hitters in the Baltimore lineup combined to go 0-for-16 with seven strikeouts in Tuesday’s setback.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Joe Kelly (2-0, 6.30 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Mike Wright (2-3, 5.05)

Kelly dominated in his first start off the disabled list, taking a no-hitter in the seventh inning against Cleveland on May 21, but was not quite as strong in his second outing. The California native struck out eight in 4 2/3 innings but was ripped for five runs on nine hits – two home runs – and three walks in a no decision at Toronto on Friday. Kelly earned a win over Baltimore on April 13, yielding two runs on seven hits and five walks in five innings.

Wright failed to make it through six innings in either of his last two turns but was bailed out by the offense and avoided a loss in both. The 26-year-old allowed three runs on six hits and a pair of walks in 4 2/3 innings at Cleveland on Friday in a game the Orioles went on to win 6-4. Wright made his season debut at Boston on April 12 and came away with a win despite surrendering four runs in five innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Bogaerts singled on Tuesday to push his hitting streak to 24 straight games.

2. Baltimore C Caleb Joseph had surgery Monday to repair a testicular injury and was placed on the 15-day DL.

3. Boston 1B prospect Sam Travis will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a torn ACL and should be back for spring training.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 8, Orioles 5