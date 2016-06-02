Preview: Red Sox at Orioles

The Boston Red Sox and the host Baltimore Orioles will both be looking for some length out of the starting pitchers when the teams meet for the finale of a four-game series at Camden Yards on Thursday. The Red Sox and Orioles were both forced to go to the bullpen in the third inning of wild game on Wednesday that Baltimore went on to win 13-9.

Wednesday’s victory moved the Orioles within two games of Boston for the top spot in the American League East and gave them a chance at a split after the Red Sox took the first two games of the series. Baltimore totaled four runs in the first two games of the series but hit that number in the first inning alone on Wednesday and ended up totaling 14 hits and nine walks in the triumph. The Orioles needed all of those runs in order to make up for Boston’s power, which is coming from everywhere in the lineup. Leadoff hitter Mookie Betts homered in the first and second innings in each of the last two games -- becoming the first player in history to do so – and totaled five blasts in the two contests to push his total to 14 for the season.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Rick Porcello (7-2, 3.68 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Ubaldo Jimenez (2-6, 6.36)

Porcello failed to record a quality start in any of his last three outings but at least worked into the seventh at Toronto on Saturday. The New Jersey native ended up with a no decision after allowing the Blue Jays four runs on seven hits and a walk in 6 2/3 frames. Porcello is 3-7 with a 5.45 ERA in 12 career starts against Baltimore, including a pair of losses last season.

Jimenez could be in danger of losing his spot in the rotation after losing three straight starts. The Dominican Republic native could not complete two innings at Cleveland on Saturday, allowing six runs – three earned – in 1 2/3 frames – and yielded at least five runs in five of his last six turns. Jimenez started at Boston on April 13 and was charged with four runs on six hits and four walks in five innings to suffer a loss.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox CF Chris Young is 4-for-7 with a pair of home runs in the last two games while starting in place of Jackie Bradley Jr. (paternity leave).

2. Orioles 1B Chris Davis is 0-for-9 with four strikeouts in the series but walked four times on Wednesday and scored three runs.

3. Boston SS Xander Bogaerts extended his hitting streak to 25 straight games with a single on Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 8, Orioles 4