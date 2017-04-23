Preview: Red Sox at Orioles

The Boston Red Sox came into the weekend hoping to make an early statement in the American League East and instead are wondering what happened to the offense that led the majors in runs last season. The Red Sox will try to push across enough to support the staff and avoid a sweep of the three-game set when they visit the Baltimore Orioles for the finale on Sunday.

Boston was shut out 2-0 in the series opener on Friday as Nos. 2, 3, and 4 hitters Andrew Benintendi, Mookie Betts and Mitch Moreland combined to go 0-for-12, including 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position. It was the Nos. 3, 4 and 5 hitters slumping in Saturday's 4-2 setback, with Betts, Hanley Ramirez and Moreland combining to go 0-for-11, and the slumping Red Sox lineup will face another tough task in Orioles right-hander Kevin Gausman on Sunday. Baltimore is 6-1 at home and did just enough with its own offense in the first two games by relying on the home-run ball. Manny Machado blasted one on Friday while Trey Mancini and Jonathan Schoop went deep on Saturday.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, MLB Network, NESN (Boston), MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox LH Eduardo Rodriguez (0-1, 4.76 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Kevin Gausman (1-1, 7.23)

Rodriguez is making his first start since April 13 after taking a paternity leave and is looking to complete six innings for the first time this season. The Venezuela native struck out eight and allowed two earned runs against Pittsburgh in that April 13 turn but walked four and lasted only 5 1/3 frames in a no-decision. Rodriguez, who pitched an inning of relief to get some work at Toronto on Wednesday, is making his eighth career start against Baltimore - his most against any opponent - and posted a 2-3 record with a 4.04 ERA in the first seven chances.

Gausman followed up his best start of the season - one run allowed in six innings at Toronto on April 13 - with his worst at Cincinnati on Tuesday. The LSU product was ripped for eight runs on as many hits and three walks in 2 2/3 innings while posting a season-low two strikeouts. Gausman, who is allowing opponents a .329 batting average, went 1-3 with a 6.17 ERA in four starts against Boston last season.

WALK-OFFS

1.Orioles RHP Brad Brach, who took over the closer role for injured LHP Zach Britton, has yielded one hit in nine innings over nine scoreless appearances this season.

2. Boston 2B Dustin Pedroia (knee) is day-to-day and sat out Saturday after getting spiked by Machado late in Friday's game.

3. Mancini has eight home runs in 17 career games, tied for the most in history in that span (Carlos Delgado and Trevor Story).

PREDICTION: Red Sox 7, Orioles 4