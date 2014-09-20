FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Red Sox 5, Orioles 3 (10)
September 20, 2014 / 3:12 AM / 3 years ago

Red Sox 5, Orioles 3 (10)

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Updated: UPDATING: Adjusting Baltimore’s standing in third graph)

Red Sox 5, Orioles 3 (10): David Ortiz drilled his second home run of the night in the 10th inning as Boston outlasted host Baltimore in the opener of a three-game series.

Yoenis Cespedes added a solo home run and Ortiz contributed an RBI single for the Red Sox, bringing his season total to 102 RBIs. Junichi Tazawa (4-3) picked up the win with a scoreless inning of relief and Edward Mujica worked the 10th for his seventh save.

Xander Bogaerts reached on a throwing error with one out and Ortiz followed by lining an 0-1 fastball from right-hander Darren ODay (5-2) over the scoreboard in right for his 34th home run. Nelson Cruz had three hits and an RBI and Alejandro De Aza added three hits and a run scored for the Orioles, who remained 2 1/2 games behind the Los Angeles Angels in the race for the best record in the American League and home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

Cruz came up with the bases loaded and two out in the third inning and sent a slow roller to third, just beating the throw from Garin Cecchini to allow Jonathan Schoop to score. Ortiz led off the next half-inning and blasted a 1-0 fastball from Kevin Gausman out to right-center in front of Cespedes, who took a slider to straightaway center to put the Red Sox on top.

Ortiz added an RBI single in the fifth, but left-hander Craig Breslow came on with two out and none on in the seventh and surrendered a double to De Aza before Delmon Youngs pinch-hit RBI triple. Young came across with the tying run when Allen Craig had to come off the bag to grab Bogaerts throw from short.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Ortiz is the first player in Red Sox history with eight seasons of 30 home runs and 100 RBIs, breaking a tie with Ted Williams. ¦ Boston starter Allen Webster allowed one run and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings while Orioles starter Gausman was reached for three runs  two earned  in five frames. ¦ Baltimore CF Adam Jones (rest) got the night off with the team already having clinched the division, and David Lough started in center.

