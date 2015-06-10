Orioles 1, Red Sox 0

BALTIMORE--Steve Pearce scored on a wild pitch from Boston right-hander Matt Barnes in the seventh inning to give the Baltimore Orioles a 1-0 victory over the Red Sox on Tuesday night.

The Orioles (27-30) and Red Sox (27-32) each missed on scoring chances throughout the first six innings before Baltimore finally broke through in the seventh.

Barnes entered after left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez blanked the Orioles for six innings. Pearce greeted Barnes with a leadoff double off the wall in right and went to third when shortstop J.J. Hardy followed with a soft single to center.

With second baseman Ryan Flaherty up, Barnes then threw a wild pitch that bounced past catcher Blake Swihart and let Pearce score easily from third for the 1-0 lead.

Orioles right-hander Chaz Roe (1-0) got the victory thanks to 1 1/3 shutout innings. He left with runners at first and second and one out in the eighth.

Closer Zach Britton then entered and escaped that jam by striking out designated hitter David Ortiz and first baseman Mike Napoli. The left-hander retired Boston in the ninth to finish his 16th save, throwing 28 pitches in 1 2/3 innings.

The Orioles earned their fourth win in five games, and Boston’s three-game winning streak ended.

The Red Sox left two on in the second and third innings, but they experienced a bigger issue when left fielder Hanley Ramirez fouled a pitch right off his left knee in the third and eventually left the game.

Ramirez stayed down for a while and completed the at-bat, drawing a walk, but Rusney Castillo then replaced him as a pinch runner. The team announced that Ramirez sustained a bruise where he fouled off the pitch.

The Orioles then lost starter Miguel Gonzalez to an injury in the fifth. He strained his right groin earlier in the inning but left after second baseman Dustin Pedroia grounded out for the first out of the inning.

That play moved Swihart to third with one out for new pitcher T.J. McFarland, but the lefty retired the next two batters to escape trouble as the Red Sox came up empty again.

NOTES: The Orioles selected the contract of LF Nolan Reimold before the game and optioned LHP Cesar Cabral to Triple-A Norfolk. Manager Buck Showalter put Reimold right into the order, batting sixth, as Baltimore continues searching for better production from corner outfielders. ...Entering this game, the Orioles led the major leagues with 18 assists. OF Delmon Young was tied for first in the majors with eight. ...Red Sox manager John Farrell said the team’s not sure yet when OF Shane Victorino, on the disabled list with a left calf strain, will go on a rehab assignment. Farrell said they’re trying to get Victorino through the final stages of physical testing first, and he’s not with the team in Baltimore. ... Farrell also said he contacted St. Louis manager Mike Matheny to congratulate him after Boston picked his son, OF Tate Matheny, with a fourth-round pick in the draft Tuesday.