Orioles 6, Red Sox 5

BALTIMORE -- Adam Jones, Nolan Reimold and Manny Machado each hit solo homers to help the Baltimore Orioles complete a three-game sweep of the Boston Red Sox with a 6-5 victory on Thursday night.

The Orioles (29-30) have won four straight games and six of their last seven. Boston (27-34) has lost these three and slipped to a season-worst seven games under. 500.

Center fielder Jones homered in the first, and left fielder Reimold did the same two innings later as the Orioles took an early 4-0 lead. Third baseman Machado’s blast gave them a two-run lead in the fourth, but the Red Sox kept fighting back.

Designated hitter David Ortiz hit a solo homer off right-hander Chaz Roe in the eighth that brought the Red Sox back to 6-5, but the Orioles held on.

That was Ortiz’s first homer in 69 at-bats.

Right-hander Chris Tillman (4-7) won his second straight game despite giving up four runs on five hits in 5 2/3 innings. The Baltimore bullpen helped him out with a strong effort on a third straight night.

Right-hander Brad Brach threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings, and Roe allowed the one run in his one inning before left-hander Zach Britton posted his 17th save in the ninth.

In this series, the Orioles’ bullpen allowed just one run in 12 innings despite being one pitcher short due to the suspension of left-hander Brian Matusz.

Wade Miley (5-6) took the loss for the Red Sox after giving up those three homers and five runs in four innings. The left-hander then went off on manager John Farrell in the dugout after being replaced in the fourth inning.

The Orioles jumped in front early, scoring in each of the first four innings to take a 5-3 lead.

Jones hit a solo homer in the first, and first baseman Steve Pearce added an RBI single one inning later.

Reimold led off the third with a homer and right fielder Delmon Young had an RBI single later in the inning to give Baltimore a 4-0 lead.

Tillman retired the Red Sox in order through the first three innings before they rallied in the fourth.

Boston loaded the bases with no outs before Tillman retired designated hitter David Ortiz on a shallow fly to left. First baseman Mike Napoli brought in one run with a sacrifice fly to center and third baseman Pablo Sandoval lined a two-run double to left center, cutting Baltimore’s lead to 4-3.

The Orioles answered in the bottom of the inning when Machado hit a two-out solo shot to left center that made it 5-3.

Baltimore tried to add another run in the fifth, but shortstop Xander Bogaerts’ perfect relay throw after a Young double nailed Jones at the plate.

NOTES: The Orioles placed RHP Miguel Gonzalez on the 15-day disabled list Thursday with a strained right groin that he suffered in Tuesday’s start against Boston. Gonzalez was still sore before Thursday’s game and the Orioles made the move. In a corresponding move, Baltimore called up rookie RHP Mike Wright, who went 2-1 in his first four major league starts earlier this season. Wright could wind up taking Gonzalez’s spot in the rotation, meaning he’d go on Sunday against the Yankees. ... Red Sox DH David Ortiz was back in the lineup Thursday after being held out because the Orioles had a left-hander (Wei-Yin Chen) on the mound. RHP Chris Tillman started and Ortiz batted fourth. ... Red Sox SS Xander Bogaerts ranked first in the majors with a .444 average in 10 games dating to May 31. Bogaerts was 16-for-40 during that stretch.