Jones hits 2 homers as Orioles beat Red Sox

BALTIMORE -- Adam Jones had not played since Wednesday, but the Baltimore center fielder certainly didn’t appear rusty.

Jones hit a pair of two-run homers, and Chris Tillman won his sixth consecutive game as the Baltimore Orioles scored a 7-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday night.

Jones last appeared on the day after Baltimore (93-61) clinched the American League East. Jones got a break on the off-day Thursday, and manager Buck Showalter held him out Friday as the skipper is trying to give his players a few days off here and there before the playoffs start on Oct. 2.

Jones hit a game-tying two-run homer in the third inning. The second homer was in the fifth against right-hander Heath Hembree as Jones finished the night 2-for-4 with four RBIs.

Jones has 27 homers and 91 RBIs this year as the Orioles moved to within two games of the Angels for top record in the American League. The Angels played later on Saturday.

“We had a team day off, and I guess he just wanted to sit me -- nothing against it,” Jones said. “We still have games to play. We still have something to prove. We’re trying to catch Anaheim for the best record overall. Guys understand that.”

Jones now has six multi-homer games in his career, the third this year.

First baseman Christian Walker, a late fill-in for Steve Pearce (sore right wrist) hit his first major league homer for Baltimore, a solo shot in the fourth, as the Orioles hit three homers overall. The Orioles are now 25-0 in games where they belt at least three home runs.

All of that support helped Tillman go seven innings and improve to 13-5 this season. Tillman struggled through a 25-pitch first inning where he gave up two runs -- on designated hitter David Ortiz’s two-run homer -- and three hits.

After that, Tillman allowed just two hits in the final six innings. He struck out six and walked only two as Boston (67-88) couldn’t do much against the right-hander.

“It was command,” Showalter said. “Chris has had that some this year. A lot of good pitchers, it takes them a little while to get in step and after that, they’re pretty solid. He was getting better as the game went on.”

Tillman’s now allowed three earned runs or less in 20 straight starts, tied for the second-longest streak in club history with Steve Barber (1965). Plus, Tillman’s now gone over 200 innings (201 1/3) for a second consecutive season.

“It’s not the numbers, it’s not the personal goal,” Tillman said. “It’s the team goal. Two hundred’s important because it means you’re out there and competing for your team and you’re giving your team a chance to win.”

Boston starter Rubby De La Rosa (4-8) gave up four runs on six hits -- including two homers -- in four innings. He has now lost four straight decisions.

Ortiz struck in the first inning to give Boston a 2-0 lead. He hit the two-run homer off Tillman with one out, the designated hitter’s third homer in two nights.

That homer gave him 466 for his career and moved him past Dave Winfield for 33rd on the all-time home run list. The Red Sox really had just one other scoring threat after that as Baltimore scored the final seven runs.

“We didn’t really do anything after that (first inning),” Boston manager John Farrell said. “Tillman started to mix in his full repertoire. We had a couple quick innings in the fifth and sixth to really allow him to get through seven pretty efficiently.”

The Orioles wasted a one-out bases loaded chance in the second before tying it at 2-2 in the third when Jones hit a two-run homer. That was Baltimore’s 200th home run this year. The Orioles led Colorado by 23 homers for first place in the majors entering this game.

Baltimore added two more runs in the fourth. Walker started the inning with a tie-breaking homer, and second baseman Jonathan Schoop laid down a perfect squeeze bunt to bring in another run for a 4-2 lead.

Jones struck again in the fifth against right-hander Heath Hembree. The center fielder belted another two-run shot to left that gave Baltimore a 6-2 lead. Designated hitter Nelson Cruz added an RBI double in the seventh.

NOTES: 1B Christian Walker replaced Steve Pearce in the starting lineup. Pearce was originally slated to start at first, but manager Buck Showalter pulled him due to a sore right wrist. The team says it is just a precautionary move. ... RF Nick Markakis will miss a third straight game (right shoulder) after getting hit by a pitch on Tuesday. X-rays didn’t show anything wrong, and Markakis should return in a day or two. ... DH David Ortiz’s two homers against the Orioles in Friday’s win gave him 39 with Boston vs. Baltimore -- the most of any Red Sox player. Jim Rice is second with 38. ... CF Rusney Castillo’s outfield assist Friday was the team’s 36th this season, the most in the American League and second most in baseball.