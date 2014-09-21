Kelly sharp as Red Sox beat Orioles

BALTIMORE -- After the Orioles and Red Sox played for the final time this season, the teams packed their bags and headed in different directions -- both geographically and philosophically.

Baltimore will spend the next seven days evaluating players for its postseason roster after winning the American League East. Boston will use that time to begin looking ahead to 2015 and leaving this year’s finish in the lower part of the standings behind.

Boston, however, can take some solace in taking the final three-game series against Baltimore.

Right-hander Joe Kelly threw seven innings of three-hit ball, second baseman Mookie Betts hit his first career leadoff homer and the Red Sox beat the Orioles 3-2 on Sunday.

Despite the loss, the Orioles still have a chance to overtake Los Angeles for the best record in the American League and home-field advantage in the playoffs. Baltimore closes out the season in New York and Toronto. Only the Angels have a better record at home than the Orioles.

“The schedule a month ago, to think that we don’t have to win a game in New York or Toronto but we’re certainly going to approach it that way because there are still some things out there for us,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “With this group, they’re meaningful games in their minds because it’s competition. They have great pride in what they do. I really don’t worry about the next seven days from that standpoint.”

Kelly (3-2) won for the second time in a week and tied a season-high by going seven innings. Catcher David Ross also homered for the Red Sox (68-88).

“My arm felt good, my body felt good,” Kelly said. “I kind of just threw my fastball at the kneed to get ahead of batters. Overall, I felt I had a good command of my secondary pitches too.”

The Orioles went 7-3 in their final 10-game homestand of the regular season. Baltimore will host the first game of the American League Division Series on Oct. 2.

Trailing 3-0, Baltimore (93-62) scored twice in the sixth on a double by center fielder David Lough and fielder’s choice by designated hitter Nelson Cruz. However, the Red Sox bullpen maintained the lead with right-hander Edward Mujica picking up his eighth save by closing out the ninth.

Orioles right-hander Miguel Gonzalez (9-9) allowed three runs on eight hits with two walks and seven strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings. It was his shortest outing since Aug. 2. After the game, Gonzalez was looking at the big picture.

“We’re all excited that we were able to clinch 10 games ahead of everyone else,” Gonzalez said. “It’s fun to be around this club, and it’s exciting and we’re going to keep moving on.”

Betts gave the Red Sox the lead before most of the fans settled in their seats, launching Gonzalez’s second pitch of the game into the left field seats.

Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts left the game in the second inning with neck stiffness and former Oriole Jemile Weeks took his spot and singled in his first two at-bats.

Baltimore threatened in the third when it got runners on the corners with two outs, but Kelly got right fielder Delmon Young to ground out and end the threat.

“He was outstanding today,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said about Kelly. “He really has such quality stuff to keep people off-balance. He continues to bring very good stuff to the mound.”

Boston extended the lead to 2-0 in the fifth when left fielder Yoenis Cespedes singled with two outs that scored Weeks. Ross’ solo shot in the sixth increased the margin to 3-0 and ended the day for Gonzalez.

Ross credited Kelly for containing Baltimore’s lineup.

“Joe pitched really well,” Ross said. “I think he left off the gas a little bit in the second inning and it cost him. They have a really good lineup and two hold those guys to two runs is pretty good.”

NOTES: DH Nelson Cruz was named the 2014 Most Valuable Oriole by the media that regularly covers the team. Cruz leads Baltimore in homers and RBIs. ... 1B Steve Pearce was held out of the lineup after getting a cortisone injection in his right wrist. ... Boston 1B Mike Napoli missed his fourth straight game with injuries to his finger and back. He hopes to return at some point during the final week of the regular season.