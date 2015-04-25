Holt’s homer help Red Sox beat Orioles

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles hurt many teams with the three-run homer last year. On Friday night, the Boston Red Sox gave Baltimore a taste of its own medicine.

Brock Holt hit a tie-breaking three-run homer in the top of the eighth inning to give the Red Sox a 7-5 victory over the Orioles.

That was the second three-run homer of the night for the Red Sox (10-7). Designated hitter David Ortiz hit one off Baltimore starter Miguel Gonzalez in the fifth, but the Holt homer changed the game.

“It was fun; it was a big home run,” said Holt, now batting .424 this season after his 2-for-4 night. “We needed to get some runs there. Fortunately there were two guys on, so it gave us a little bit of a cushion.”

Holt, who started the game at shortstop before moving to left field, got his chance thanks to an error by Manny Machado with the score tied at 4-4. Pinch-hitter Allen Craig hit what looked like an inning-ending grounder to Machado with two outs in the eighth, but the third baseman missed it.

That allowed third baseman Pablo Sandoval to race from first to third while Craig reached base. Holt followed with his three-run blast off right-hander Darren O‘Day on a 1-2 pitch, giving the Red Sox a 7-4 lead.

All three runs were unearned, but manager Buck Showalter wouldn’t throw too much blame at Machado, as he’s a big fan of the young third baseman’s defensive skills.

“Manny’s as good a third baseman as you can find,” Showalter said. “He made a couple plays in that game that a lot of third basemen don’t make, one for sure. He’s bailed us out a lot of times.”

Brian Matusz (0-2) took the loss, Baltimore’s fifth straight. He walked Sandoval, the only batter he faced, to start the rally.

Matusz hasn’t experienced control issues too often before this season, but the left-hander now has struck out only four and walked seven in 7 1/3 innings.

“You’ve got to be able to throw the ball over the plate, give your fielders a chance,” Matusz said. “That’s been my problem so far this year is being able to throw strikes.”

First baseman Chris Davis homered for the Orioles in the eighth.

Alexi Ogando (1-0) got the win for Boston after escaping a bases-loaded, two-out jam in seventh. Koji Uehara came on in the ninth to post his third save. The Orioles put two on with one out, but the right-hander retired the final two batters as Baltimore stranded six in the final three innings.

The Orioles (7-10) tied it in the seventh on shortstop Everth Cabrera’s sacrifice fly.

The Red Sox banged out three homers in the game. In addition to the three-run shots from Ortiz and Holt, left fielder Hanley Ramirez hit a solo homer.

Designated hitter Jimmy Paredes hit the other Orioles’ homer off starter Rick Porcello, a two-run shot in the fourth.

Porcello dominated the early innings and eventually gave up four runs in six innings with seven strikeouts and only two walks. The right-hander struck out the first five batters and six in the first three innings. He didn’t allow a hit until Machado lined a one-out single to right-center in the fourth.

Porcello did much better than his last start, when the Orioles scored eight runs in five innings in a win last Sunday in Boston.

“He came out and attacked the strike zone,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said. “He pitched with a lot of conviction. A much different game plan tonight than five days ago at home against Baltimore.”

Paredes gave the Orioles an early 2-0 lead with his homer in the fourth after the Machado single.

The lead did not last long as the Red Sox broke out their power bats in the fifth. Ortiz and Ramirez hit their back-to-back homers -- the first time the Red Sox have done that this season -- to give Boston a 4-2 lead.

The Orioles cut the lead to 4-3 in the bottom of the inning on Cabrera’s RBI single. That scored second baseman Rey Navarro, who had doubled for his first major-league hit and moved to third on catcher Caleb Joseph’s fly ball to center.

NOTES: The Orioles placed 2B Ryan Flaherty on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to Thursday, with a right groin strain. The team called up INF Rey Navarro from Triple-A Norfolk, and he was in the lineup Friday. ... Manager Buck Showalter will miss the game Saturday as he goes to Nashville for his father-in-law’s memorial service. Bench coach John Russell will manage the team. ... After making nine errors in the first 10 games, Boston came into this series having not made an error in the past six games. ... Boston 3B Pablo Sandoval played at Oriole Park for the first time. He had played in nine games against the Orioles, but all were in San Francisco when Sandoval was with the Giants.