MLB roundup: Orioles pull out 10-inning win

BALTIMORE -- After Baltimore blew a ninth-inning lead and then fell behind in the 10th against the Boston Red Sox, the Orioles rallied for a dramatic 5-4 victory on a homer by left fielder David Lough on Saturday night.

The Orioles snapped a five-game losing streak. The Red Sox have lost five of eight games after starting the season 7-3.

Boston’s Xander Bogaerts led off the 10th with a home run against Baltimore right-hander Brad Brach (1-1) that gave the Red Sox a 4-3 lead. But Orioles center fielder Adam Jones started the bottom half of the inning with a triple off Koji Uehara (1-1) and first baseman Chris Davis tied the score on a sacrifice fly before Lough’s towering shot to right won it.

Baltimore’s Jimmy Paredes had a career-high four hits, including his third homer of the year.

Twins 8, Mariners 5

SEATTLE -- Minnesota got help from three Seattle errors while jumping out to a five-run lead before holding off the Mariners at Safeco Field.

Seven Twins players drove in runs as Minnesota matched its season high for runs. Eduardo Nunez went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and is now 6-for-10 for the season. Eduard Escobar hit his first home run of the year as the Twins piled up 10 hits.

Austin Jackson homered for Seattle. The Mariners’ 3-4-5 hitters -- second baseman Robinson Cano, designated hitter Nelson Cruz and third baseman Kyle Seager -- combined to go 3-for-10 with three RBIs.

Dodgers 11, Padres 8

SAN DIEGO -- Los Angeles Dodgers used four home runs to defeat the San Diego.

Brandon McCarthy settled down after giving up three runs in the first inning and retired 14 of 15 batters before the Padres scored three times in the sixth inning.

Los Angeles, which won its second straight, got a three-run homer from Adrian Gonzalez and two-run homers from Andre Either, Howie Kendrick and Juan Uribe.

Angels 4, Rangers 1

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- C.J. Cron’s two-out, two-run single in the sixth inning snapped a 1-1 tie and propelled Los Angeles to victory.

Vinnie Pestano, who got out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the sixth, earned the victory in relief of starter C.J. Wilson after retiring the only batter he faced.

Pestano, Jose Alvarez, Mike Morin, Fernando Salas and Huston Street (seventh save) combined to throw 3 1/3 scoreless innings.

Giants 5, Rockies 4 (11 innings)

DENVER -- A well-placed bunt by Joe Panik enabled San Francisco to beat Colorado in 11 innings.

The Giants avoided a record sixth straight loss to the Rockies and beat them for the first time in five games this year.

Nori Aoki began the winning rally with a leadoff walk against Brooks Brown. Matt Duffy sacrificed and Angel Pagan lined a first-pitch single to center for his fourth hit of the game, sending Duffy to third. He scored on Panik’s sacrifice, sliding just ahead of Justin Morneau’s throw.

Tigers 4, Indians 1

DETROIT -- Victor Martinez drove in three runs and Alfredo Simon won his fourth straight start, allowing one run in 6 2/3 innings to halt Detroit’s four-game losing streak.

The right-handed Simon (4-0), acquired in an offseason deal with Cincinnati, struck out three, walked two and allowed six hits before being relieved by lefty Tom Gorzelanny, who got the final out of the seventh.

Gorzelanny also worked the eighth and got Brandon Moss to ground into a first-pitch, inning-ending double play with runners on first and third. Joakim Soria pitched the ninth to earn his sixth save.

Cleveland left-hander T.J. House (0-3) was called on to make an emergency start in place of scheduled right-hander Trevor Bauer, who was ill.

Mets 8, Yankees 2

NEW YORK -- An 8 2/3-inning effort from right-hander Matt Harvey and 12 hits from seven players fueled a New York Mets win.

Harvey (4-0) continued his April dominance, giving up two runs and five hits and striking out seven. He is now 8-0 lifetime in April. The Mets (14-4) have won 12 of their last 13 games. The Yankees’ four-game winning streak was snapped.

Center fielder Juan Lagares led the Mets at the plate, going 4-for-4 and tying a career high for hits in a game.

Yankees starter C.C. Sabathia (0-4) was tagged for seven earned runs and nine hits with two strikeouts while allowing three home runs.

Braves 5, Phillies 2

PHILADELPHIA -- Eric Young Jr. doubled home the go-ahead run in a three-run seventh inning as Atlanta rallied to beat the Philadelphia, ending a four-game losing streak.

Shelby Miller (3-0) pitched six innings for the victory. Braves shortstop Andrelton Simmons homered to start the seventh-inning uprising.

First baseman Ryan Howard hit a two-run homer for Philadelphia, which has dropped nine of 12.

Marlins 8, Nationals 0

MIAMI -- Giancarlo Stanton and Justin Bour provided offense and Tom Koehler turned in an excellent pitching performance for Miami in its fourth straight win.

The Marlins (7-11) handed the Nationals (7-11) their fourth straight loss and will go for a three-game sweep of the series on Sunday.

Stanton went 3-for-3 with a towering home run, a double, a walk and two RBIs. Bour, a rookie first baseman making his first start of the season, went 2-for-3 with a walk and two RBIs. Miami shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria added a three-run homer in the eighth, extending his hitting streak to eight games and boosting Miami’s lead to 8-0.

Koehler (2-2) pitched 7 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing six hits and one walk while striking out four. The Nationals failed to get a runner past second base in the game.

Cardinals 5, Brewers 3

MILWAUKEE -- St. Louis clinched its fifth series win of the season but suffered a potential blow when ace Adam Wainwright left in the fifth inning after sustaining a left ankle injury.

Leading off the fifth, Wainwright hit a popup to Milwaukee first baseman Adam Lind and tripped while running toward first, appearing to roll the ankle as he exited the batter’s box. He hobbled off the field and did not return.

The Cardinals jumped on the Brewers early, grabbing a 2-0 lead in the top of the second, and went ahead 5-0 in the seventh on a three-run homer by left fielder Matt Holliday.

Astros 9, A’s 3

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Second baseman Jose Altuve hit a three-run homer and right fielder George Springer had a solo shot as Houston defeated Oakland.

The Astros (10-7) are off to their best start since 2006 when they were 12-5.

Astros right-hander Scott Feldman (2-2) allowed three runs and five hits in 6 2/3 innings. He blanked the A’s for the first six innings before giving up three runs in the seventh.

Rays 4, Blue Jays 2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Tampa Bay rallied with three runs in the eighth inning to beat Boston.

Rays reliever Brad Boxberger pitched a perfect ninth inning to cap the comeback win. Third baseman Evan Longoria went 4-for-4 with a double and four singles. The four hits tied a career high that he has achieved five times.

Pirates 2, Diamondbacks 1

PHOENIX -- Startling Marte singled in Neil Walker with two outs in the ninth inning to lift Pittsburgh past Arizona.

Walker doubled off Addison Reed (0-1) with two outs before Marte grounded a single into left field through a hole vacated when the Diamondbacks over-shifted to put shortstop Cliff Pennington more in the hole than normal.

Tony Watson (1-1) gave up singles to Ender Inciarte and A.J. Pollock to open the eighth but got out of the inning on a grounder, a foul popout and a strikeout. Mark Melancon pitched the ninth for his fifth save as the Pirates won their season-high fourth straight.

Royals-White Sox, ppd. rain

CHICAGO -- In a scheduled four-game series between Chicago and Kansas City that had already seen about everything imaginable, a full-scale rainout at U.S. Cellular Field only made sense.

A day after the second game of the series was suspended following the eighth inning with the Royals and White Sox tied at 2-2, forecasted rain for the entire day prompted team officials to cancel Saturday’s game.

No makeup date was announced. Friday’s game will be completed prior to the start of Sunday’s series finale.

Cubs-Reds, ppd. rain

CINCINNATI -- After a 4-hour, 13-minute rain delay, the Chicago-Cincinnati game was postponed.

The postponement was the 10th since Great American Ball Park opened in 2003. No makeup date was scheduled.

The Reds have had three of their seven home games delayed by rain. Cincinnati has also had three extra-inning games at home, including a 7-3 loss to the Cubs in 11 innings Friday night.