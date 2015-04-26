EditorsNote: fix typo in last sentence of 13th graph

Orioles batter Red Sox, 18-7

BALTIMORE, Md. -- A week that included the Baltimore Orioles dropping their fifth-straight game ended on a much brighter note Sunday.

Delmon Young had three hits and five RBIs, Bud Norris pitched into the seventh inning and Orioles battered the Boston Red Sox 18-7.

First baseman Chris Davis contributed three of Baltimore’s 20 hits, including his fourth home run of the season and a two-run double, as the Orioles won their second straight and took the deciding tilt of the three-game series.

“I was proud of the (four) walks and the baserunning as much as anything,” manager Buck Showalter said after Orioles set a record for their most runs ever against Boston.

“Guys stayed patient had some good at-bats when there was a lot of emotion around the ballpark with people sitting on the bases.”

Orioles’ designated hitter Jimmy Paredes tripled, doubled and singled to drive in three runs.

Norris (1-2), who began the day with a 17.42 ERA, allowed three runs on seven hits over 6 2/3 innings.

“That’s the Bud that pitched well for us last year. This guy won 15 games last year and he was in attack mode today,” Showalter said. “Got a little tired there at the end. Threw a lot of strike ones. He was around the zone the whole day.”

Designated hitter Hanley Ramirez drove in four runs with his seventh and eighth home runs of the season, and third baseman Pedro Sandoval added a three-run shot for Boston, which has lost four of five.

Home runs accounted for 14 of Boston’s 15 runs in the series.

“We’ve got to do better in all phases of the game,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said. “And it starts with how we keep the game under control from the mound. That wasn’t the case today.”

For the second time in his last three starts, Boston’s Wade Miley (1-2) failed to make it out of the third inning. He allowed seven runs -- six earned -- on five hits and two walks over 2 1/3 innings.

“I‘m not overly concerned, but I just have to do a better job,” said Miley, who failed to record a strikeout for the first time as a starter. “It’s obviously not fun to go out and let happen what happened today. I have to put it behind and move into next week.”

He’s now walked 11 batters in 15 2/3 innings.

“Whether it’s trying to rush, overthrow, spike some fastballs, he certainly didn’t settle into a rhythm,” Farrell said.

Leading 1-0 after two innings, the Orioles sent 10-men to the plate in the third as they chased Miley.

With runners on first and second and one out, Miley issued back-to-back walks to third baseman Manny Machado and center fielder Adam Jones, forcing in a run.

After Young singled home a run, Davis hit a shot to deep center that a leaping center fielder Mookie Betts couldn’t haul in, resulting in a two-run double.

Left fielder Steve Pearce made it 6-0 and ended Miley’s afternoon with a bloop a single over the drawn-in infield.

“It’s huge. Huge for us,” Pearce said of the offensive explosion. “We know we’ve got a good offense. So we know we can score runs and it definitely is (the goal) to keep the ball rolling going into the next series.”

Baltimore went up 9-0 in the fourth when Young’s single to left scored Machado and second baseman Rey Navarro.

Navarro (career high three hits) made it 10-0 when he picked up his first career RBI with a fifth-inning single.

Davis’s fourth home run came in the sixth and Paredes (7-for-10 over his last two games) added an RBI-triple later in the inning.

After Boston scored four in the top of the seventh, the Orioles added six in the bottom half, two on Young’s double.

NOTES: The Red Sox recalled RHP Heath Hembree from Triple-A Pawtucket, and optioned RHP Matt Barnes to their top farm club. ... DH David Ortiz was rested Sunday, but Red Sox manager John Farrell said Ortiz has not dropped his appeal of a one-game suspension for touching an umpire last Sunday. ... Orioles SS J.J. Hardy (left shoulder strain) received a cortisone shot Saturday and will re-evaluated Wednesday. ... Baltimore hitters began play ranked first in the majors with 26 home runs.