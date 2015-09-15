Gausman helps Orioles shut out Red Sox

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles are simply not ready to concede they are out of the playoff hunt.

Maybe it is wishful thinking. Nonetheless, it’s hard to deny the team is playing some of its best baseball of the season.

Right-hander Kevin Gausman threw six innings of two-hit ball, leading the Orioles to a 2-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Monday night.

The Orioles won for the fifth time in six games. The Red Sox, meanwhile, are trying to climb out of the American League East cellar.

Gausman (3-6) struck out seven and walked four to pick up his first win since Aug. 1. Catcher Caleb Joseph had three of Baltimore’s nine hits.

“Four walks isn’t great, but I felt like I pitched well with runners in scoring position, got myself out of some jams,” Gausman said. “Any time you walk guys to start an inning you kind of put yourself in a bad situation.”

With the Orioles clinging to a 1-0 lead, Baltimore reliever Brad Brach got two ground balls and a strikeout to get out of the seventh. Center fielder Adam Jones then provided an insurance run with his second RBI of the night on a two-out double to right off Jean Machi. That hit scored first baseman Chris Davis, who had singled.

Orioles reliever Darren O‘Day began the eighth and allowed a leadoff walk to center fielder Mookie Betts and a single to pinch hitter Brock Holt. O‘Day struck out shortstop Xander Bogaerts before being replaced by lefty Brian Matusz, who came in to face David Ortiz. The Boston designated hitter flied out to center, and Matusz induced a groundout from first baseman Travis Shaw to preserve the shutout.

“Obviously, Papi is one of the best hitters in the game, so in a situation like that, especially with guys on base, it doesn’t matter who it is,” Matusz said. “You want to make quality pitches, but with Ortiz right there, obviously wanted to be safe, get the ball down in the zone and fortunately I was able to.”

Closer Zach Britton picked up his 33rd save with a perfect ninth.

Rookie left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez (9-6) allowed one run on five hits with a season-high nine strikeouts and three walks over 5 1/3 innings. He was looking to become the first Boston rookie to earn 10 wins since Daisuke Matsuzaka in 2007.

Rodriguez likely will have just one or two starts the rest of the season because the Red Sox want to limit his pitch count.

“I will do just what they say,” Rodriguez said. “If they want to give me seven days, five days, six days. I’ll take it. I know they are trying to do the best to save my shoulder.”

Orioles designated hitter Nolan Reimold singled and third baseman Manny Machado earned a walk off Rodriguez to open the first. Boston second baseman Josh Rutledge then couldn’t handle a sharp grounder by Jones, allowing Reimold to score.

“He pitched into the sixth,” Red Sox acting manager Torey Lovullo said about Rodriguez. “His pitch count climbed a little bit, but he did a good job and kept us in the game.”

Gausman cruised through the Red Sox lineup until the fourth, when he loaded the bases with one out. However, left fielder Rusney Castillo lined out to second and catcher Blake Swihart flied to center to end the threat.

“He was good,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said regarding Gausman. “I know he’s going to be a little frustrated with the walks, but he was solid. I thought he had probably his best secondary stuff of the year. Gaus was good.”

NOTES: Red Sox 2B Brock Holt entered as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning, the first time he played since leaving the Friday game against Tampa Bay due to back spasms. ... Boston DH David Ortiz was back in the lineup after an emotional weekend during which he got his 500th home run Saturday against the Rays. He did not play Sunday. ... RHP Miguel Gonzalez (right shoulder tendinitis) began throwing on flat ground Monday with no ill effects. The Orioles hope he can make another start this season.