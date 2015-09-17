Pedroia powers Red Sox past Orioles

BALTIMORE -- Dustin Pedroia provided the offense, and Henry Owens took care of the pitching as the Boston Red Sox cooled off the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night.

Pedroia homered twice and drove in five runs, and Owens threw 7 2/3 shutout innings as the Boston Red Sox scored nine early runs and rolled to a 10-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

Second baseman Pedroia is making his way back after sitting out 42 games due to a strained right hamstring. He’s started six of Boston’s last eight games and has hits in all of them. He finished 2-for-4 with a walk and those five RBIs.

“I feel healthy so it’s just a matter of getting back in the rhythm of the game and stuff like that,” Pedroia said. “Sometimes you get hurt and miss some time. The biggest thing is for me is to make sure I‘m out there feeling good and being able to help us win.”

He did just that because of the two home runs. Pedroia hit a two-run homer in the third and added a three-run shot in the fourth as the Red Sox scored five to go up 9-0.

This was his third multi-homer game this season and the sixth of his career.

Designated hitter David Ortiz added career homer No. 501, a solo shot in the second as Boston (69-76) snapped a two-game losing streak.

All of the offense gave Owens (3-2) a nice cushion to work with, and the left-hander responded by giving the weary bullpen a break after last night’s 13-inning marathon.

Owens mixed his pitches throughout the game, often using a good change-up to throw off the timing of the aggressive Baltimore batters. Owens threw a career-high 113 pitches and rarely found trouble.

“Great outing when we needed it,” Red Sox interim manager Torey Lovullo said. “We had our backs up against the wall because of the long outing from the bullpen yesterday, and he gave us everything and then some.”

Owens scattered six hits and struck out four without a walk and knew the Orioles like to swing for the fences -- and tried to use that to his advantage.

“I knew the majority of their lineup was pretty aggressive and kind of took that book into today and rolled with it,” Owens said. “Every lineup’s different, obviously. But I think the majority of those guys are trying to hunt and drive the ball out of the ballpark.”

Baltimore (71-74) won six of its previous seven games while clinging to hopes in the American League wild-card race.

Boston right fielder/third baseman Brock Holt contributed two RBI singles, and shortstop Deven Marrero finished 3-for-4 with an RBI single.

Left fielder Steve Pearce gave the Orioles their lone run with an RBI groundout in the ninth. Baltimore was trying to complete a three-game sweep of the Red Sox but could not finish the job.

“It’s hard to sweep any team during the season, but this time of the year, it’s a different part of the season,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “They struggled a little bit offensively the last few games...so they were due to break out. We made a lot of poor pitches tonight.”

The Red Sox used their power to take command early in the game. Ortiz led off the second with a home run to center that gave Boston a 1-0 lead.

Holt’s RBI single made it 2-0 in the third. Pedroia came up two batters later and crushed a two-run homer to left center for a 4-0 lead.

The first two Red Sox batters got hits in the fourth, and Showalter pulled starter Mike Wright (2-5). Overall, the right-hander struggled again and gave up six runs on six hits in those three innings plus two batters.

“It sucks; this isn’t fun at all,” the rookie starter said. “I felt good. Felt good (in) all my starts. That’s what’s really tough about it is I feel good about it, and then I get hit all over the yard.”

Jorge Rondon came on, and the reliever gave up back-to-back RBI singles to Marrero and Holt.

Two batters later, Pedroia belted a three-run homer to left that gave the Red Sox a 9-0 lead.

NOTES: Orioles RHP Miguel Gonzalez, on the disabled list, is making progress. He threw from up to 90 feet Wednesday and should go longer in a few days. He has been out since Aug. 31 due to right shoulder tendinitis. ... 3B Manny Machado started in Wednesday’s series finale against the Red Sox and now has played in 145 straight games. ... RHP Joe Kelly (right shoulder tightness/fatigue) was sent back to Boston for tests and won’t pitch again this season, according to interim manager Torey Lovullo.