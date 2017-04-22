Bundy masterful in Orioles win over Red Sox

BALTIMORE -- Dylan Bundy is living up to the hype as one of the Baltimore Orioles' top pitching prospects.

Bundy took a shutout into the eighth inning, Manny Machado homered in the fifth and the Orioles blanked the Boston Red Sox 2-0 Friday night. Baltimore (11-4) has won seven of nine.

"We could tell he gained a lot of confidence from last year and felt good physically," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said about Bundy. "There were a lot of things in his favor to get off to a good start. He really came into camp in good shape and arm felt really good and he's taken it and run with it so far."

The Red Sox, who have dealt with numerous injuries and illnesses, suffered another blow when second baseman Dustin Pedroia was forced to leave the game in the eighth when he was spiked in the left calf by Machado. Boston manager John Farrell was still upset after the game because he thought Machado's slide broke the rules.

"That probably could have been a whole lot worse from what we're seeing right now in the training room," Farrell said. "It was an extremely late slide. The argument at the time was if the rule is in place to protect the middle infielder, then it didn't work tonight."

Meanwhile, Bundy (3-1) was masterful for the second straight outing.

Five days after keeping Toronto scoreless through six innings, Bundy was equally effective against Boston (10-7). He allowed six hits with three strikeouts and one walk over seven-plus innings.

"That's a tough lineup over there and a tough lineup to get out," Bundy said. "They just battled from pitch one and they battled me all night. It was a tough one."

Christian Vasquez ended Bundy's night with a leadoff single in the eighth. Bundy became the third straight Orioles starter to pitch into the eighth inning, joining Ubaldo Jimenez and Wade Miley.

Donnie Hart struck out Andrew Benintendi looking in the eighth with runners on first and third to preserve the shutout. Brad Brach picked up his third save with a perfect ninth.

Machado had two hits, including his third home run of the season.

Left-hander Drew Pomeranz (1-1) had his second solid start against the Orioles this season. This time, however, he could not pick up the win.

Pomeranz allowed two runs on five hits with four strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings. Boston went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position. Those setbacks were overshadowed by Pedroia's injury.

"I'm (ticked) we lost the game," Pedroia said. "My job is to get taken out, and hang in there and turn double plays. That's how you win games. I'm not mad. I'm made we lost the game."

Machado texted Pedroia after the game to check on his status. Machado said he never meant to injure the second baseman.

"We know how good they are," Machado said. "You want that cushion. So, wasn't intentional. I was trying to get on the bag. If you see the replay, you see how my foot comes off the bag and hits him in the calf."

The Red Sox threatened in the second inning with one out and runners on the corners. However, Bundy escaped by getting Vazquez to hit into a 6-4-3 double play.

Baltimore took a 1-0 lead in the third on an RBI single by Adam Jones that scored Craig Gentry, who led off with a double and took third on a passed ball. Machado boosted the lead to 2-0 with a solo shot to center field in the fifth.

The Orioles helped Bundy defensively by turning three double plays in the first three innings.

NOTES: Red Sox CF Jackie Bradley Jr. (right knee sprain) returned from the disabled list Friday for the series opener in Baltimore. To make room, OF/INF Brock Holt (vertigo) was placed on the 10-day DL. ... RHP Zach Britton's (left forearm strain) had an MRI on his left elbow and forearm Friday, but the results were not immediately available. However, Orioles manager Buck Showalter said Britton was feeling better and is lobbying to pitch again. ... Boston SS Xander Bogaerts (thumb) was out of the lineup Friday against Baltimore. Bogaerts injured the thumb Thursday against Toronto sliding headfirst into second base.