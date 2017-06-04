Price, Ramirez propel Red Sox past Orioles

BALTIMORE -- Simply put, Boston Red Sox left-hander David Price shut down the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday night.

Price threw seven-plus innings of three-hit ball and Hanley Ramirez hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning and finished with three RBIs as the Boston Red Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-2.

Price (1-0) has given the Red Sox (30-25) two good starts since returning from missing most of the first two months of the season because of elbow problems.

The veteran left-hander, who was making his 250th career start, allowed one run with seven strikeouts and one walk. He improved his Camden Yards career mark to 7-0.

"He was outstanding," Boston manager John Farrell said. "He was in complete control, and he got into a great rhythm."

Price experienced little trouble with Baltimore (29-25), which did not get a runner past first base until Manny Machado hit a homer in the seventh inning that cut the Boston lead to 2-1.

Price lasted five innings in his first start of the season on May 29 against the Chicago White Sox but needed 88 pitches to work through it. This time, though, his 92 pitches got him into the eighth inning.

"I felt good," Price said. "Just trying to make better pitches. I don't want to be out there throwing 100 pitches or 90 pitches through five innings. I (was) back to being efficient, getting a lot of early outs and not giving up a whole lot of runs."

Orioles manager Buck Showalter said Price did a great job of mixing his pitches, especially the fastball and cutter. Showalter also thought that Price did not fall into a pattern, which made it tougher for the Orioles to figure out what might be coming.

"He's one of those guys who's adding pitches as he goes on in his career," Showalter said. "He's one of the best."

The Red Sox then added two insurance runs in the eighth when Mookie Betts doubled and later scored on an Xander Bogaerts fielder's choice. Two batters later, Ramirez lined an RBI double for a 4-1 lead.

Betts added an RBI single in the ninth.

Joe Kelly came on for Price in the eighth and got two outs before Craig Kimbrel took over.

Kimbrel secured the final four outs and posted his 16th save despite allowing an RBI double to Trey Mancini in the ninth. It was just the third run the right-hander has given up this year in 25 1/3 innings.

Kimbrel came in with two on and two outs in the eighth and struck out Adam Jones, the possible tying run.

In the ninth, Mark Trumbo singled off Kimbrel and later scored. That was the first time this season the closer allowed a hit to a right-handed batter, breaking an 0-for-47 run.

Orioles starter Dylan Bundy (6-4) lasted five innings, his shortest start of the season, mostly because the Red Sox continually fouled off pitches. He allowed two runs and four hits.

"I was making pitches and they were just fouling off, pitcher's pitches that they were fouling off, and you can't control that," Bundy said. "It was a tough game."

Boston went in front in the fourth when Ramirez crushed an 0-2 Bundy curveball to left for a two-run homer. The blast also brought in Bogaerts, who walked to start the inning.

"I mean, it's what we're looking for as a hitter, mistakes," Ramirez said of the curve that Bundy left over the plate. "You know, that's what we do."

It also came right after Mitch Moreland flied out but worked Bundy for an 11-pitch at-bat. Boston drove up Bundy's pitch count in the early innings, a big reason he had to leave after throwing 100 pitches in five innings.

NOTES: Orioles manager Buck Showalter confirmed that RHP Alec Asher, the winning pitcher on Friday, will start the makeup game on Thursday in Washington. ... Orioles DH Chris Davis singled in the fourth inning, stretching his hitting streak to six games. ... 2B Deven Marrero replaced Josh Rutledge in a late lineup change for the Red Sox. The team said Rutledge was dealing with dehydration. ... Boston has scored first in 12 of its past 16 games.