Preview: Red Sox at Padres

Drew Pomeranz returns to spacious Petco Park on Monday for the first time since the San Diego Padres traded the left-hander to the Boston Red Sox on July 14. After initially stumbling out of the gate with his new team, Pomeranz looks to show his former one a thing or two when the clubs open a three-game interleague series.

Dustin Pedroia recorded his fourth consecutive multi-hit performance in a 1-0 setback against Oakland on Sunday. The 33-year-old is riding high with 11 runs scored during his 11-game hitting streak and is 7-for-20 lifetime with a homer and six RBIs against Monday starter Edwin Jackson. Boston, which trails American League East-leading Toronto by one game, erupted for 35 runs during its three-game winning streak before being blanked by the Athletics. NL West cellar-dwelling San Diego is not as fortunate with its offense, as it has mustered just 19 runs en route to dropping five of its last six.

TV: 4:40 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox LH Drew Pomeranz (10-10, 3.00 ERA) vs. Padres RH Edwin Jackson (3-5, 6.26)

Pomeranz settled for a no-decision on Tuesday after a late two-run homer spoiled a solid effort versus Tampa Bay. The 27-year-old went 2-1 with a 2.70 ERA over six starts last month, registering 39 strikeouts over the 36 2/3 innings. While Pomeranz fared well during his 17 starts with San Diego, he owns a disastrous 0-4 mark with a bloated 8.10 ERA and 1.86 WHIP when facing his former team.

Jackson saw his losing streak extend to three starts on Tuesday after yielding five runs and seven hits in 2 2/3 innings of a 7-3 setback at Atlanta. The 32-year-old has allowed 18 runs and 23 hits - including four homers - in 11 2/3 frames during the skid. A lack of control has plagued Jackson since he was acquired from Miami, as the veteran has issued at least three walks in five of his last seven outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Red Sox could receive a jolt with the expected return of veteran RHP Koji Uehara (right pectoral) from the 15-day disabled list.

2. San Diego 3B Yangervis Solarte has homered in two of his last three contests to highlight his six-game hitting streak.

3. Boston's Clay Buchholz will start Tuesday's tilt in place of fellow RHP Steven Wright, who intends to receive a second opinion on his ailing pitching shoulder.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 3, Padres 1