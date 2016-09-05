Preview: Red Sox at Padres

Drew Pomeranz returns to spacious Petco Park on Monday for the first time since the San Diego Padres traded the left-hander to the Boston Red Sox on July 14. After initially stumbling out of the gate with his new team, Pomeranz looks to show his former one a thing or two when the clubs open a three-game interleague series.
Dustin Pedroia recorded his fourth consecutive multi-hit performance in a 1-0 setback against Oakland on Sunday. The 33-year-old is riding high with 11 runs scored during his 11-game hitting streak and is 7-for-20 lifetime with a homer and six RBIs against Monday starter Edwin Jackson. Boston, which trails American League East-leading Toronto by one game, erupted for 35 runs during its three-game winning streak before being blanked by the Athletics. NL West cellar-dwelling San Diego is not as fortunate with its offense, as it has mustered just 19 runs en route to dropping five of its last six.
TV: 4:40 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), FSN San Diego
PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox LH Drew Pomeranz (10-10, 3.00 ERA) vs. Padres RH Edwin Jackson (3-5, 6.26)
Pomeranz settled for a no-decision on Tuesday after a late two-run homer spoiled a solid effort versus Tampa Bay. The 27-year-old went 2-1 with a 2.70 ERA over six starts last month, registering 39 strikeouts over the 36 2/3 innings. While Pomeranz fared well during his 17 starts with San Diego, he owns a disastrous 0-4 mark with a bloated 8.10 ERA and 1.86 WHIP when facing his former team.
Jackson saw his losing streak extend to three starts on Tuesday after yielding five runs and seven hits in 2 2/3 innings of a 7-3 setback at Atlanta. The 32-year-old has allowed 18 runs and 23 hits - including four homers - in 11 2/3 frames during the skid. A lack of control has plagued Jackson since he was acquired from Miami, as the veteran has issued at least three walks in five of his last seven outings.
1. The Red Sox could receive a jolt with the expected return of veteran RHP Koji Uehara (right pectoral) from the 15-day disabled list.
2. San Diego 3B Yangervis Solarte has homered in two of his last three contests to highlight his six-game hitting streak.
3. Boston's Clay Buchholz will start Tuesday's tilt in place of fellow RHP Steven Wright, who intends to receive a second opinion on his ailing pitching shoulder.
PREDICTION: Red Sox 3, Padres 1