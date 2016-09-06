Preview: Red Sox at Padres

Boston Red Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada has already shown flashes of his massive potential in his short stay in the majors, but the 21-year-old rookie is far from a finished product. Moncada resumes the learning process on Tuesday as the Red Sox continue their three-game series against the host San Diego Padres, who captured Monday's opener by a 2-1 margin.

Moncada struck out in all three of his plate appearances Monday as the Red Sox went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position and remained one game behind American League East-leading Toronto. Boston’s top prospect went 4-for-10 with a double in his first three games in Oakland over the weekend and will serve as the team's regular third baseman over Travis Shaw, who is being moved to left field for the rest of the season. While every game has playoff implications for Boston, San Diego is 19-29 since the All-Star break and moving on from veterans such as shortstop Alexei Ramirez, who was released Sunday. “The goal is to play hard and finish strong,” manager Andy Green told reporters. “This is an opportunity. We’re going to be looking at a lot of new players with an eye on next season.”

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Clay Buchholz (5-10, 5.20 ERA) vs. Padres RH Paul Clemens (2-4, 4.93)

Buchholz is starting in place of knuckleballer Steven Wright, who is battling right shoulder inflammation and will visit an orthopedic surgeon this week. Buchholz got the nod after posting a 2.86 ERA in August in nine appearances, including three impressive starts. “He’s been invaluable,” manager John Farrell told reporters. “He’s been as effective in the last couple of times he’s started for us than maybe at any time in his career here in Boston."

Clemens is looking for a bounce-back effort after allowing two runs (one earned) with four walks over three-plus innings in last Wednesday’s loss to Atlanta. “I thought he labored,” Green told reporters. “He honestly looked like he was tired a couple innings into the game. He just was struggling to find the zone, and the tempo was a little bit slow.” The 28-year-old has issued a total of 24 walks in 13 appearances (nine starts) over 45 2/3 innings this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Boston activated RHP Koji Uehara (pectoral strain) from the disabled list.

2. The Padres are 38-21 when scoring first.

3. Red Sox recalled C Christian Vazquez along with RHPs Heath Hembree and RHP Noe Ramirez from Triple-A Pawtucket.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 7, Padres 3