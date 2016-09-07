Preview: Red Sox at Padres

Boston ace David Price aims for his sixth straight victory Wednesday as the Red Sox face the host San Diego Padres in the rubber match of a three-game series. Price is 5-0 with a 2.06 ERA in his last five starts for the Red Sox, who pulled into a first-place tie with Toronto atop the American League East with Tuesday’s 5-1 victory.

Boston’s starting pitchers improved to 15-8 with a 3.06 ERA since Aug. 1 after Clay Buchholz allowed one run over 6 2/3 innings in Tuesday’s win, but rookie third baseman Yoan Moncada is having a series to forget. The team’s top prospect has struck out in all seven of his plate appearances during the first two games against the Padres, who were in the running to sign the Cuban switch-hitter before he agreed to a record $31.5 million deal with Boston in early 2015. Travis Shaw is expected to start in place of Moncada in the series finale against a Padres team that is 19-30 since the All-Star break. San Diego manager Andy Green is taking an extended look at players such as rookie second baseman Ryan Schimpf, who belted his 17th homer in Tuesday’s loss and has 35 extra-base hits among his first 47 hits in the majors.

TV: 9:10 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox LH David Price (14-8, 3.92 ERA) vs. Padres RH Jarred Cosart (0-2, 5.14)

Price turned in another strong outing Friday, yielding two runs while striking out seven over seven innings in a 16-2 win over Oakland. “I’m just making a lot better pitches, keeping the ball out of the middle of the plate for the most part,” Price told reporters. “Just executing pitches and being able to throw everything that I have in whatever count it is.” The 31-year-old is 3-2 with a 3.25 ERA in five interleague outings this season.

Cosart is still seeking his first win of the season after allowing seven runs on five hits and three walks over 4 1/3 innings in Thursday’s loss at Atlanta. The 26-year-old was acquired from Miami on July 29 and owns a 21-to-15 strikeout-to-walk ratio in six starts with the Padres. Cosart faced Boston in his rookie season with Houston and yielded two runs with five walks over five innings in a no-decision Aug. 7, 2013.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Red Sox are 13-6 in interleague play this season with one game remaining.

2. San Diego activated OF Jon Jay (forearm) from the disabled list.

3. Boston RHP Steven Wright was diagnosed with bursitis, and manager John Farrell said no timetable has been given for his return.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 7, Padres 2