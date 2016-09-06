Rosales' HR lifts Padres to 2-1 win over Red Sox

SAN DIEGO -- From playing behind Drew Pomeranz during his 17 starts with the San Diego Padres this season, Adam Rosales knew two things.

"Lay off the curve and the cutter, hope to get a fastball," he said.

Rosales did just that with one on and two out in the fourth inning Monday afternoon, launching a 2-0 fastball from Pomeranz into the second row of seats in the left field grandstands to give the Padres their only runs in a 2-1 win over the Boston Red Sox at Petco Park.

"I was staying on the fastball," said Rosales. "I knew he had a good curve, I didn't want to bite on that. I know how good a pitcher he can be. It really helped seeing him so much as a teammate earlier this season."

Two runs is all the Padres needed because right-hander Edwin Jackson (4-5) allowed four hits over seven shutout innings and relievers Brad Hand and Brandon Maurer turned the Red Sox back in the final two.

The loss kept the Red Sox a game behind division-leading Toronto in the American League East race.

Jackson, who replaced Pomeranz in the rotation after San Diego traded the left-hander to Boston on July 14, struck out 11 and walked two. In his three previous starts, Jackson had allowed 18 runs on 23 hits in 11 2/3 innings.

"Jackson was outstanding," said Padres manager Andy Green. "Seven really strong innings. And Hand and Maurer did a great job under pressure in the eighth and ninth."

The Padres' shutout bid ended when Boston pinch-hitter Chris Young homered off Hand on the left-handed reliever's first pitch in the eighth. Hand immediately gave up a double to pinch-hitter Aaron Hill, but worked his way out of the jam in unusual fashion.

Hill advanced to third on Dustin Pedroia's grounder to shortstop Luis Sardinas over the second-base bag.

Hill then appeared to score the tying run when he raced home from third when Hand's swinging third strike pitch to pinch-hitter Sandy Leon bounced away from catcher Derek Norris. But home plate umpire Tony Randazzo ruled the pitch hit Leon in the foot and sent Hill back to third.

Hand then struck out Xander Bogarts to end the threat.

Maurer got his eighth save for the Padres, retiring pinch-hitter David Ortiz on a fly to center to end the game with the tying run at first.

"When Hill doubled after Young's homer, it looked like we were gaining some momentum and were in good shape," said Boston manager John Farrell. "But they made some big pitches in some key spots. We mounted a pretty good comeback. We got a couple opportunities with really good hitters at the plate, but unfortunately we didn't execute to tie the game up."

Pomeranz, who was 8-7 with a 2.47 earned run average in 17 starts for the Padres and was a member of the National League All-Star team, fell to 2-4 with the Red Sox. Jackson improved to 4-4 with the Padres.

Rosales, who got a start at second Monday in place of the slumping Ryan Schimpf with Pomeranz starting, broke up a scoreless tie with his 362-foot fly to left.

Pomeranz retired the first two hitters he faced in the fourth before Alex Dickerson grounded a single past second baseman Pedroia.

Rosales then lofted a high fly that landed in the seats just beyond the leaping reach of Red Sox left fielder Brock Holt at the wall. The home run was Rosales' ninth of the season.

"It definitely wasn't one of my best days," said Pomeranz. "I was struggling with my rhythm and timing and I had a hard time locating some of my pitches. I couldn't get some big outs when I needed to.

"The pitch to Rosales just leaked back over the plate. I was having trouble locating my pitches and he took advantage of one."

"It was a well-pitched game on both sides," said Farrell. "Edwin Jackson was outstanding. He had a very good breaking ball that he put hitters away with. He did a great job locating his fastball.

"We couldn't get anything going against him."

Jackson faced three hitters over the minimum for the first six innings as the Red Sox stretched their scoreless innings streak to 15 innings. He also had 10 strikeouts for the ninth time in his career and the first time since May 17, 2014.

But Jackson walked Mookie Betts to open the seventh ahead of Hanley Ramirez's ground single to left past the dive of shortstop Sardinas.

Jackson, however, got Jackie Bradley Jr. to bounce into a double play before striking out prized rookie Yoan Moncada for the third time to stretch Boston's scoreless innings streak to 16.

A leaping catch by Pedroia kept the Padres off the board in the third.

With one out, the left-handed-hitting Travis Jankowski dragged his second bunt single off Pomeranz -- making the center fielder the only player in the majors with two bunt singles in back-to-back games this season.

After Jankowski stole second with two out, Wil Myers rocketed a line drive toward right-center that Pedroia caught at the top of his leap.

NOTES: Boston RHP Koji Uehara, who has been out since July 20 with a right pectoral strain, is OK after his simulated game and could be activated after another session or two, Red Sox manager John Farrell said. "His return would be a big one," Farrell said. ... OF Andrew Benintendi will be fitted with a brace on his strained left knee Tuesday. He has been on the Red Sox disabled list since Aug. 25. ... DH David Ortiz "is doubtful" to be used in the field during the three games in San Diego and Farrell said his play will likely be limited to late-game pinch hitting if needed. ... Farrell said INF Travis Shaw will likely get a start in left field on Wednesday. ... Although he had only three rehab games with advanced Class A Lake Elsinore before the minor league seasons ended Monday, CF Jon Jay is expected to join the Padres on Tuesday. Jay has been out since June 19 with a right forearm fracture. ... 2B Jemile Weeks, who has been on the disabled list since May 7 with a right hamstring strain, is also rehabbing with the Storm but is not expected to rejoin the Padres in September. ... RHP Tyson Ross threw on the side Monday and the Padres are still hoping he will make an appearance this season, although he will not have a rehab assignment.