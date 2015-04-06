Preview: Red Sox at Phillies

After months of speculation as to whether he would be traded to Boston, Phillies ace Cole Hamels opens up the regular season with a start against the Red Sox as the teams begin play with an interleague set in Philadelphia. Hamels, who posted a career-best 2.46 ERA in 2014, will remain linked to trade rumors for much of the season, especially if the Phillies are unable to improve from consecutive 73-win seasons.

Many predict that Philadelphia will bottom out in 2015 with an aging roster, although it did part ways with longtime shortstop Jimmy Rollins this offseason. The Red Sox are hoping their recent roller-coaster ride has another ascent to the top of the American League East after they bottomed out in the wake of their 2013 World Series crown, finishing 71-91 last season. A rebuilt offense bolstered by the additions of left fielder Hanley Ramirez and third baseman Pablo Sandoval should boost an offensive attack that ranked near the bottom of the AL in many categories. After Jon Lester was the team’s opening day starter for four straight years, Clay Buchholz earns the nod at the top of a new-look rotation.

TV: 3:05 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), NBC 10 (Philadelphia)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Clay Buchholz (2014: 8-11, 5.34 ERA) vs. Phillies LH Cole Hamels (2014: 9-9, 2.46)

Like his team, Buchholz has been incredibly up and down and saw his ERA rise nearly four runs a game from 2013 to 2014, but he has shown stretches of dominance in his career. The 30-year-old is coming off a spring in which he recorded 22 strikeouts against just four walks in 19 innings while allowing 27 hits. Buchholz, who has never faced Philadelphia, is 4-1 with a 5.32 ERA in nine career interleague starts.

Hamels has certainly given the Red Sox plenty to admire over the years, going 4-0 with a 1.97 ERA in five career starts in the all-time series. He also finished 2014 in phenomenal fashion by going 8-6 with a 1.91 ERA over the final four months. The three-time All-Star allowed 10 earned runs in 21 2/3 innings over the course of six Grapefruit League outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox 2B Dustin Pedroia is 5-for-15 with a home run and two doubles against Hamels.

2. Phillies 2B Chase Utley entered Saturday hitting .419 with four homers and nine RBIs in 12 spring training games.

3. Boston is 24-11 against Philadelphia since Sept. 1, 2003.

PREDICTION: Phillies 4, Red Sox 3