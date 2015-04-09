Preview: Red Sox at Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies still have not manufactured much offense through the first two games of the season, but they have a chance to capture their opening series with the visiting Boston Red Sox when the teams square off Thursday night. Philadelphia was trounced 8-0 in Monday’s opener before bouncing back with a 4-2 triumph Wednesday, thanks in large part to Jeff Francoeur’s three-run homer.

The Red Sox turn to Justin Masterson for the first time since 2009, when the team traded him to the Cleveland Indians. He split last season between the Indians and the St. Louis Cardinals before returning to the team that chose him in the second round of the 2006 draft. David Buchanan will get the nod for Philadelphia following a strong exhibition season. Buchanan posted a 1.29 ERA in Grapefruit League action and only walked two batters in 21 innings.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), TCN (Philadelphia)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Justin Masterson (2014: 7-9, 5.88 ERA) vs. Phillies RH David Buchanan (2014: 6-8, 3.75)

Masterson scuffled to a 4-6 record with a 5.51 ERA with Cleveland before really struggling with St. Louis to the tune of a 3-3 mark with a 7.04 ERA. Masterson, who did not pitch for the Cardinals in the postseason, has faced Ben Revere 31 times dating back to their days in the American League Central and has held the Philadelphia left fielder to a .233 average without any extra-base hits. “He’s always going to be a guy who’s got a pretty wide range of velocity because of the action and the sink, and his breaking ball is starting to tighten up more with each outing,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said late in the spring.

Buchanan quietly enjoyed a strong rookie season, allowing three earned runs or fewer in 18 of his 20 starts, including the final 16. However, he worked seven innings only twice all season and pitched into the eighth inning only once. “I have movement on my pitches and, as long as I can keep them down in the zone and on the corners, I will be OK,” Buchanan, who has never faced Boston, told reporters earlier this month.

WALK-OFFS

1. Former Red Sox closer Jonathan Papelbon recorded the final four outs to earn a save Wednesday after not having any four-out saves in 2014.

2. Boston likely will go back to David Ortiz at first base after its regular designated hitter did not start Wednesday in favor of Mike Napoli.

3. Phillies C Carlos Ruiz is 3-for-5 with three walks on the young season.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 9, Phillies 4